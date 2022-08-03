ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Lewis County PUD Commissioners Vote to Limit Back Billing for Customers

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Lewis County Decides on New Location for Animal Shelter

Lewis County officials have announced they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will pay $960,000 for the property. The site was originally released...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
Lewis County, WA
Business
thejoltnews.com

Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation

In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey’s Robin Vazquez is Thurston’s new member of County Board of Health

Lacey city council member Robin Vazquez attended her first board meeting as the newest addition to the Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) yesterday, August 2. “I’m excited to be a part of the Board of Health and help steer and offer support for public health in Thurston County,” said Vazquez.
LACEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pud
Chronicle

Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results

Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
thejoltnews.com

What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?

Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Local Blueberries Ready After Long Wait

Offers blueberries and other farm products at their farm stand. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, including during the Blueberry Festival. U-pick or farm stand offers fresh and frozen blueberries as well as honey, candles, flowers and barn quilts. Cash or check only. Blackriverblues.com or @BlackRiverBluesBlueberryFarm on Facebook. Bunker...
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance

In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy