Yukon schools welcomes new hires before upcoming year

KTUL
Guthrie Public Schools: Safety an "ongoing effort" this year
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — Heading into this school year, the superintendent of Guthrie Public Schools (GPS) tells Fox 25 safety is an ongoing effort. Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson showed a crew around the district to demonstrate what GPS' guidelines look like. Dr. Simpson says each building has limited access,...
KOCO
Districts, organizations hold back-to-school events as new school year approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students in the Oklahoma City metro will head back to school in a week. As the new school year approaches, districts and organizations are holding back-to-school events. On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting its annual back-to-school bash with free food, school supplies, activities...
KTUL
Big safety change coming to Mustang Public Schools
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — A major safety change is coming to Mustang Public Schools (MPS) this year. The district says all of its classroom doors will stay locked and closed at all times. Fox 25 has been learning more about their decision, as MPS' director of school safety and...
KOCO
As students return to classrooms and ditch virtual instruction, experts and parents wonder about pandemic learning loss
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parents heard a lot about learning loss throughout the pandemic as schools went virtual. Experts say it was harder for kids to reach milestones, both academic and social. As we look to the upcoming school year, the first fully back in the classroom for many students,...
Metro public schools still have teacher vacancies with under a week before school starts
With less than week left until the new school year begins, Metro school districts are still trying to fill teacher vacancies.
nbc16.com
Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
KOCO
OCCC boosts funding for program to get first-generation college students onto campus
OKLAHOMA CITY — A grant from the U.S. Department of Education will help Oklahoma City Community College support students. The money goes to a federal program called Upward Bound, which aims to help those starting the college application process as first-generation students. The school can now put $1.8 million...
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
Aerospace career expo coming to Oklahoma City
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.
Cyber crook holds Moore teen’s social media ransom
It’s a scary thought for anyone: Someone else using your name, your picture and your online accounts to spread vulgar messages to your friends, coworkers and family.
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
KOCO
Multiple agencies battle several fires in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies battled several fires in Pottawatomie County. Emergency managers in Pottawatomie County said every fire department in the county got called out on Friday afternoon to battle multiple fires burning inside county lines. Much of the burned area got close to a marijuana farm....
Flying Magazine
University of Oklahoma Ranked Best College for Aviation
The University of Oklahoma has been crowned best college for aviation based on a detailed look into its professional pilot program. FLYING assessed and ranked the colleges based on five categories, awarding a maximum of 10 points for each:. ● Value. ● Facilities/Location. ● Fleet. ● Career Partnerships. ● Campus...
Former violent gang members turn to religion for redemption and community impact
"Our mission is to reach the lost souls," said David Medina.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Purcell Register
It’s a Small World
August 4, 1979 in Norman at noon was just about as hot as you can get. Why we decided that was a good time to get married I’ll never know. Probably wanted to make sure we didn’t interfere with the Oklahoma Sooners football schedule. Doesn’t seem like 43...
News On 6
Flogistix Opens New Manufacturing Plant In El Reno
A new manufacturing plant opened today in El Reno. Flogistix, the factories operator, creates parts for oil and gas operators. The new facility will add about 150 new jobs to the community. The company said it hopes El Reno will be the perfect place to grow along with the town.
