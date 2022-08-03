ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Scanner™: Police arrest a man for a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police

By Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on rockfordscanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident Backing Up Traffic In Rockford

At approximately 6:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of E State Street and Prospect Street in Rockford. No one is believed to be injured but traffic is getting backed up. Avoid the area or expect delays. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Female Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Roscoe

At approximately 7:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 11300 block of Valerian Way in Roscoe for a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Initial reports are the pedestrian and driver possibly know each other. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her...
ROSCOE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton

At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
ROCKTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rockford Scanner#Rockford Police Scope#Rockfordscanner Gmail Com
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times

UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Suspect…

On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to 333 E. State Street (Minglewood) for a report of Criminal. Upon arrival, officers observed one of the front windows appeared to be smashed in. Officers were advised that the business was closed to the public at...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
FITCHBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident Involving A Vehicle And Bike In Rockford

At approximately 1:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue for reports a vehicle hit a subject on a bike. (Gonna assume bicycle) One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Avoid the area for...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side

The City of Rockford will begin the reconstruction 9th Street from Sandy Hollow to Brooke Road. the week of August 8 2022. The project will include the removal and replacement of the road subgrade and surface complete with new storm sewer,. curb and gutter and sidewalks. The Contractor will be...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom

RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
RANSOM, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…

Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy