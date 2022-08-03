Rockford Scanner™: Police arrest a man for a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police

Read on rockfordscanner.com
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…
A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Backing Up Traffic In Rockford
At approximately 6:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of E State Street and Prospect Street in Rockford. No one is believed to be injured but traffic is getting backed up. Avoid the area or expect delays. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Female Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Roscoe
At approximately 7:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 11300 block of Valerian Way in Roscoe for a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Initial reports are the pedestrian and driver possibly know each other. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashed into A Tree, Injuries Were Being Reported…
From our good friends at Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue. Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue responded on the morning of Aug 6th to a report of a vehicle vs a tree. Sources said the location was near the area of the 4400 block of Owen Center rd. On arrival, crews...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, In Winnebago County
It happened around 4:30 pm near Alpine and E Riverside. Injuries were being reported. Traffic was reported to be delayed a bit in the area. Avoid the area for a bit. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton
At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Motorcycle Crashes Into Fence In Roscoe, Man With Multiple Injuries
At approximately 8:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 10900 block of Sprague Road in Roscoe for a motorcycle accident. A adult male reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a fence in the area. He was transported to a local hospital and is reported to have serious injuries. Avoid...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the West side.
Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the West side. It happened just before 10 pm near Irving and Mulberry. Officials have confirmed they were investigating a possible shots fired incident. We have no reports of injuries or damages. Unknown on suspect information. No other information at this time. If...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times
UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Suspect…
On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to 333 E. State Street (Minglewood) for a report of Criminal. Upon arrival, officers observed one of the front windows appeared to be smashed in. Officers were advised that the business was closed to the public at...
14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Involving A Vehicle And Bike In Rockford
At approximately 1:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue for reports a vehicle hit a subject on a bike. (Gonna assume bicycle) One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Avoid the area for...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Garbage Truck On Fire, in Winnebago County
It happened around 7:10 am this morning, in the 5200 block of Windsor rd. The LPFD responded to reports of a garbage truck on fire. The driver was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher. LPFD quickly arrived on scene and confirmed. the fire was pretty much extinguished.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side
The City of Rockford will begin the reconstruction 9th Street from Sandy Hollow to Brooke Road. the week of August 8 2022. The project will include the removal and replacement of the road subgrade and surface complete with new storm sewer,. curb and gutter and sidewalks. The Contractor will be...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
Madison police say a woman reported being beaten and having her 2013 Range Rover stolen as she was loading groceries in a store parking lot Friday morning.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…
Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
