Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall

Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama
If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
Birmingham receives $10.8 million grant for training program
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has awarded the city of Birmingham a grant of approximately $10.8 million for the establishment of a healthcare workforce training program directed at traditionally underserved communities, according to the Birmingham Mayor’s office and EDA. The grant, which is funded through...
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
Non-profit organization looking for volunteers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Grace Klein Community is mostly volunteer based, with only a couple of staff members which is why they are in need of a lot of hands-on deck. They offer food support drive through’s, school supply giveaway, a rescue food service and much more. They are...
Where’s Waldo? We found out—check out Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights
There’s a new chicken joint in town. We headed to the new Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights—the first Alabama location of a popular scratch-made chicken restaurant. Keep reading to find out what’s clucking. All about Waldo’s Chicken. This is the first Waldo’s Chicken...
Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
Fire heavily damages historic John Looney House in Ashville
ASHVILLE, Ala. — An historic Alabama building and tourist attraction in Ashville was heavily damaged by fire early Saturday morning. The city of Ashville issued a statement saying, the John Looney House caught fire at 5:36 a.m. and was heavily involved when the Ashville Fire Department arrived. The statement...
Homeless and Transitional Housing Center To Open in Smithfield
A ribbon cutting for a new homeless shelter for youth that will serve as a “safe haven” and offer services was held Thursday in Smithfield. The Way Station, which received $1.3 million from the city, is a project spearheaded by AIDS Alabama and will give young people the protection they need “at the most critical and vulnerable moments of time is critical to all of us,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Police working to locate missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
Fire destroys New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown Fire Marshal Brannon Clark said the department responded to the church at 330 Marsh Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Clark said the church was in flames when crews arrived at the scene. The Bessemer Fire Department responded to assist.
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
Family surprised with school supplies following loss of 11-month-old baby
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last month, Rosemary Allen lost her 11-month-old baby after a tree fell into her home during a storm. On August 4, 2022, the Birmingham Police Department surprised her two sons with school supplies for the upcoming year. Chrystal Foster is with the Community Outreach and Public...
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Demolition on the Roebuck Castle renovation has begun [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
In early July, we told you renovations on the long-neglected Roebuck Castle would be starting mid-July. Well, demolition has begun and we’ve got pictures and some awesome drone footage to prove it, thanks to Paul Mielke of A&E’s Flipping Down South. You have to see this house to believe it.
