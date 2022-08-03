ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

WATCH: Cow running from police on I-65 in Cullman, Alabama

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Nebraska woman hit by car in Tuscaloosa, hospitalized in Birmingham

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Nebraska woman is at UAB Hospital in Birmingham after being struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported the collision happened at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane. The 45-year-old victim was with her family when she was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Rock the South prepares to kickoff in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The 10th annual Rock the South begins Friday night in Cullman, and organizers tell CBS 42 they expect a large crowd this year. Over 60,000 are expected to attend this year’s Rock the South. Festival founder Shane Quick says this is the largest country music festival in the state. Fans will […]
CULLMAN, AL
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests

At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police working to locate missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

North Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear […]
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Hueytown fire destroys New Mount Moriah Baptist Church building

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) – New Mount Moriah Baptist Church burst into flames, causing the mass destruction of the building Friday afternoon. The Hueytown and Bessemer Fire Departments responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. The aftermath left the area hazy with smoke filling the air, but all flames were extinguished. Fire officials say no one […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
WAFF

Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. The fireworks show started behind center field at the end of the game before one shot over the right...
MADISON, AL

