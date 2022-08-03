ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Woman accused of stealing $3K worth of computer equipment, groceries

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doYMx_0h3rjBiD00

Law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of swiping multiple items from a Palm Beach County store earlier this summer.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the theft occurred June 25 at a Costco located in Royal Palm Beach.

The woman stole computer equipment and groceries valued at $3,000 from the store, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who can identify the woman is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Comments / 4

Related
cw34.com

Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
tamaractalk.com

Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac

Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
TAMARAC, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana

Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer
Palm Beach Daily News

Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
cw34.com

Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Arrested Twice In One Day

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman was arrested twice in one day. She is now being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail. Records show that Liara Quinn Harmon, 32, was first arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy