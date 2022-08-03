ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2022 Wyndham Championship: Preview & Predictions

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meD5P_0h3rj5V600

This is the final event of the regular season, with the FedEx Cup playoffs beginning next week.

The event begins Thursday at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., and Field Level Media’s golf experts provide important tournament notes, odds and their best bets to win this week.

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Location: Greensboro, N.C., Aug. 4-7
Course: Sedgefield Country Club (Par 70, 7,127 yards)
Purse: $7.3M (Winner: $1.3M)
Defending Champion: Kevin Kisner
FedExCup Leader: Scottie Scheffler

HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (GC), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Streaming: Four daily stream feeds on ESPN+
Twitter: @WyndhamChamp

NOTES:
–Since the current points structure was implemented in 2009, an average of 2.5 players per year have entered the Wyndham outside of the top 125 and played their way into the playoffs.
–Austin Smotherman holds the 125th spot in the rankings with the top three players currently outside of the playoff “bubble” being Max McGreevy, Danny Willett and Justin Lower.
–No. 148 Charlie Hoffman needs to finish in the top four or better to continue his streak of qualifying for the playoffs in every season.

BEST BETS:
–Will Zalatoris (+1600 BetMGM) is the top-ranked player in the field at No. 14 as he seeks his first career PGA Tour victory. He’s the biggest liability at BetMGM and accounts for 11.9 percent of the handle. Zalatoris (+1200) is the favorite at DraftKings, drawing 13 percent of the handle and 10 percent of the bets.
–Sungjae Im (+1400 at BetMGM) is coming off a T2 at the 3M Open. He’s also +1400 — though second — at DraftKings, drawing 9 percent of the handle and 6 percent of the bets.
–Shane Lowry (+1600) is teeing it up for the first time since a T21 at The Open Championship that followed a T9 at the Irish Open.
–Billy Horschel (+1800) is also teeing it up for the first time since a T21 at The Open and won the Memorial in June. He finished second in the Wyndham in 2020.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

