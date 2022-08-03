25th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown schedule announced

High school football is back.

The 25th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown announced its schedule of games Wednesday night.

"It is incredible that we are celebrating what I believe is the best high school football for a quarter of a century," event organizer Tom Gamble said.

"It is a tribute to the quality of high school football teams, players and coaches in this region. There might be areas that produce a greater quantity of blue-chippers, but the competition and traditions each week here are second to none. It also is a reflection of great communities filled with fans who love to support their schools and teams."

The annual event kicks off Thursday, Aug. 18 as Fairfield (6-5 in 2021) plays host to Huber Heights Wayne (8-3 in 2021) and Roger Bacon (9-3) plays host to Taft (9-3) in a key Division IV, Region 16 matchup.

Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. as the high school football season officially starts.

On Aug. 19, East Central (10-3) plays host to rival Lawrenceburg (11-2) in an intriguing Indiana matchup to highlight the Showdown's first week of this season.

The Friday night Ohio schedule of the event starts Aug. 26 with a pair of Greater Miami Conference games including Colerain (5-6) at Princeton (11-2) and Lakota West (11-2) at Lakota East (7-4).

Lakota West was a Division I regional runner-up the past two seasons. The Firebirds are led by several standout players including senior safety Malik Hartford, an Ohio State University verbal commit who is rated the state's No. 2 player in his class by 247 Sports.

Gamble said he is proud of the balanced schedule between Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana programs again this season showcasing talent across large and small school teams.

"The fact that we are here a quarter century after the inaugural Showdown in 1998 and still going strong feels awesome," Gamble said.

On Sept. 2, Milford (7-5) plays host to Loveland (2-8) in an Eastern Cincinnati Conference game.

The Showdown highlights a pair of Northern Kentucky teams Sept. 9 when the reigning two-time Class 2A state champion Beechwood (15-0) which has a 23-game win streak to start the season, plays host to Simon Kenton (2-9).

On Sept. 16, St. Xavier (10-3) plays host to Moeller (11-4) in an intriguing Greater Catholic League South division matchup. Moeller was a Division I state semifinalist in 2021.

McNicholas (11-2) plays host to Alter (6-6) Sept. 23, followed by Clinton-Massie (14-1), the reigning Division IV state champion, at Western Brown (11-3) and Winton Woods (13-3), the 2021 Division II state champion, at Kings (11-1) a week later.

Cooper (7-4) plays host to Conner (7-5) to open the October part of the event schedule.

Anderson (9-3) plays host to district rival Turpin (6-5) Oct. 14, while Elder (6-6) plays host to La Salle (7-5) Oct. 21.

The Showdown concludes its 25th year when Ryle (9-4) plays host to Covington Catholic (9-4) Oct. 28.

