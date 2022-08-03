No injuries in Bozeman RV fire, incident remains under investigation

(Updated 11:53 a.m. MDT, 08/04/2022)

BOZEMAN — An RV fire was quickly snuffed out Wednesday afternoon near the old Kmart site in Bozeman.

Bozeman Fire Department responded and was able to contain the blaze that destroyed the RV on Hemlock Street.

Bozeman city officials said on Thursday no one was injured in the fire and the cause is not known at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. We will update you if we get more information.