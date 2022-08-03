President Biden issues statement on passing of Rep. Jackie Walorski

Read on www.wndu.com
Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
A Look at Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Career and Net Worth Upon Her Death
Known for her dedication to service and well-liked by her Democrat and Republican colleagues in the House, Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident on Wed., Aug. 3. She was 58...
Tributes pour in for Rep. Jackie Walorski from Pete Buttigieg, Kevin McCarthy, Mike Pence, and others after her death in a car crash. Capitol flags to fly at half-staff.
"Everything Jackie did was to serve others," a fellow Indiana House Republican wrote of Walorski who was killed in a car accident on Wednesday.
Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden
Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
Everywhere Joe Biden goes he completely embarrasses the US: Rep Nancy Mace
Jul. 16, 2022 - 05:26 - Rep. Nancy Mace discusses President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia and the backlash at his fist-bump with the crown prince on ‘Fox News @ Night.’
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Republicans join Democrats in praising Biden for death of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised the White House on Monday after it was announced that the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had been killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan. "Al-Qaeda has been responsible for brutal attacks in not only the US, but Asia, Africa, and...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo
House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
Biden stays COVID positive in test on Thursday
Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House.
Marco Rubio on 'Fox & Friends': This should be a wake-up call for Biden's 'woke' military
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio sounded off on the Biden administration's move to prioritize "woke" policies in the military, which he argues are the cause of decreased recruitment. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, called for resources to be properly reallocated to more pressing issues like China's threats. MARCO RUBIO: Remember that...
Ron DeSantis trolls Biden in fiery speech ahead of potential 2024 faceoff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trolled President Joe Biden while wishing him a "speedy" recovery from his COVID-19 diagnosis during his speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on Friday.
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
Of Course Biden Has COVID
And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
Rep. Tenney slams Biden's weakness toward China: 'Most compromised president' in history
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that President Biden has given a weak response to Chinese threats against the United States and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Tenney believes the Biden family is "compromised" by Beijing through previous financial deals led by the president's son, Hunter Biden.
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll
Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Biden’s antitrust adviser Tim Wu leaving White House
Wu was key to the creation of Biden's economic policy agenda.
