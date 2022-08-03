Clergy continue to call for humanitarian trip to Russia for Brittney Griner’s return amid White House negotiations

Read on thegrio.com
Related
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
'Forgotten' American Schoolteacher Was Jailed With Brittney Griner In Russia
A Russian human rights activist is speaking out about the only other incarcerated American woman in Russia besides WNBA star Brittney Griner. Yekaterina Kalugina visited a Moscow-area detention center in April to speak with Griner, who was sentenced on Thursday to nine years of prison for drug possession. While there, she came across an American schoolteacher, Sarah Krivanek, 46.
Trevor Reed: Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence by Russian court is 'clearly political'
Trevor Reed, a US citizen freed earlier this year after being detained in Russia for nearly three years, said Friday that Brittney Griner's sentence by a Russian court is "clearly political."
Russia’s warning to United States on Brittney Griner prisoner swap after prison sentencing
Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian judge for drug charges stemming from an incident in a Moscow airport back in February. Many spoke out about the harsh sentence, including United States president Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Biden again vowed to do everything […] The post Russia’s warning to United States on Brittney Griner prisoner swap after prison sentencing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Brittney Griner could 'hardly talk' after being handed 9 years in Russian prison, and was expecting half that, lawyer says
The WNBA player was detained in February and accused of drug smuggling after officials said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian Spokeswoman Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear
Russia isn't backing down when it comes to the arrest of Brittney Griner. It's been over three and a half months since Griner was arrested at the Moscow airport after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage. If she's convicted on those charges, she could face up to 10 years in prison.
People
Brittney Griner Wishes Wife Cherelle 'Good Luck on the Bar Exam' from Russian Court
Brittney Griner is thinking about her loved ones while detained in Russia. While speaking to ABC News on Tuesday during her hearing for drug charges, 34-year-old Griner had a message for her wife, Cherelle. "Good luck on the bar exam," Griner said in the message to Cherelle, who graduated from...
Who is Viktor Bout, the prisoner the U.S. may trade for Brittney Griner?
Bout is a Russian who was the world's most notorious arms dealer in the 1990s and early 2000s. He's serving a 25-year prison sentence in Illinois, but could be freed as part of a U.S.-Russia swap.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
'The View' Co-Host Suggests Trading Mitch McConnell for Brittney Griner
Joy Behar would rather give over the Republican senator than a Russian arms dealer currently serving 25 years in a U.S. prison.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brittney Griner's Defense Team Reacts To Russia's Ruling
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. The 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner's legal team called this...
Hammon, Former Russian Olympian, Calls for Putin to Release Griner
The Aces coach took a strong stance in favor of getting Griner home.
NBA・
Retired Marine Trevor Reed: White House 'not doing enough' to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russia
Trevor Reed, a retired U.S. Marine who was freed from Russian imprisonment earlier this year, criticized President Joe Biden and the White House on Tuesday for "not doing enough" to help free WNBA star Brittney Griner and executive Paul Whelan from Russian detainment. Reed, 29, who was released in April...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0