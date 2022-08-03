ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peorian arrested on gun and assault charges

PEORIA, Ill. — Police arrested a Peoria man, 33-year-old Elander Simmons, on multiple charges after his employer reported that he was making threats to staff. Officers were called to the business on W. Detweiller just before noon Friday. Simmons was found near the intersection of W. Hale and Detweiller...
hoiabc.com

Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder

PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man arrested on drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
1470 WMBD

Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
Central Illinois Proud

Arson investigation underway for Peoria house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arson investigation is now underway after a home caught fire two times in two weeks. Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. Garden St. and S. Madison Park Terrace for smoke coming from the back of a home.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Over 200 grams of crack cocaine seized in Peoria arrest

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man was arrested and more than 200 grams of crack cocaine was seized after police executed a search warrant at a Peoria home Thursday afternoon. 53-year-old Mikeren D. Turner was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice

A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
GALESBURG, IL
foxillinois.com

Sheriff: Man caught on video throwing, punching dog

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of beating a dog. On Monday, the Peoria Sheriff's Office was alerted of a video of a man beating a dog. The video reportedly showed the man throwing the dog against a wall and punching...
DUNLAP, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man injured in shooting on E. Republic

PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Police officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth told 25 News that the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Shooting on E. Republic in Peoria was accidental, self-inflicted

PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the thigh last (Wednesday) night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were called around 10:50 P.M. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. The victim, a male juvenile,...
1470 WMBD

Police: Masked suspects stick up pizza delivery driver in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. –We’re learning about a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Peoria this week. Police say it happened Thursday shortly after 11:40 a.m. The victim told officers he was delivering pizza to an address off West Malone Street and Griswold in south Peoria when two armed suspects wearing black hoodies and face masks held him at gunpoint, robbed him and fled the scene.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Peoria County animal cruelty incident

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal...
KBUR

One person killed by train in Macomb

Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police investigate ATM burglary

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police is looking for someone who broke into an ATM and stole cash. Police say it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of North Knoxville Avenue, near Junction City and Keller Station. An undetermined amount of cash was taken. The ATM...
PEORIA, IL

