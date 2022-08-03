ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Have mercy on Greg:' Wife of one of men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery writes letter to judge asking for leniency

 3 days ago
Comments / 22

Tony Walker
3d ago

I'm curious if mercy was there that deadly sad beautiful day when this man decided to chase down with trucks and a shotgun in hand and take this life.

Reply(3)
43
Julia Howell
2d ago

Remember you get what you give y'all gave no mercy now you want it you had time to tell your son n your husband to STOP LORD HELP US ALL.

Reply
17
KK Chele
2d ago

life in prison for sure , those actions that day were probably talked about their whole life's. Not the actions of a loving father and husband !

Reply
7
 

