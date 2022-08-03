Read on www.wtvy.com
Friday was first day of school year for Coffee, Dale, and Geneva city school districts
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Friday would be the first day for students for the 2022-23 school year for. Geneva City along with Dale and Coffee counties. This was the scene on the campus of New Brockton high school,. buses dropping off students for the new school year. Coffee County School...
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
Evacuation drill prepares Houston County for upcoming school year
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Several districts across the Wiregrass are stepping up security measures ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. This includes practicing drills in case of an emergency situation. Two Houston County Schools executed an evacuation drill Thursday morning. Several busses from Ashford and Houston County High Schools...
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
New opportunities coming to Dothan with HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology
Dothan, we have news of a big business coming to town that’s going to bring agricultural, economic and educational growth. On August 2, the City of Dothan decided to partner with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to create a new location called HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the city. Keep reading to learn all the details.
Three Wiregrass school districts gather together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — School is less than a week away for Houston County, Dothan City, and Henry County schools. On Wednesday, they gathered together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022. The teachers for the three districts gathered to be given motivation and professional development for the upcoming...
City of Dothan to host State ARPA Archery Tournament
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Leisure Services Department will host the State ARPA Archery Tournament on Saturday, August 13, at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road. The tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. If you would like to view the competition, please feel free to...
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
Dothan sewer repair work to begin
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 8 through August 12, 2022, in the following areas – Pontiac Avenue. Choctaw Street. Houston Street. Montezuma Avenue. Chinook Street. Please be aware of work crews...
Dothan Regional Airport conducts disaster exercise drill
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Regional Airport put area first responders to the test today during their tri-annual disaster exercise drill. This drill is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration and must meet their regulations. The full-scale exercise takes place every three years and its goal is to...
Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) -- After going 5-5 in the 2021 season, first year head coach Jake Allen looks to continue making strides for the program. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
Troy hospital opens new outpatient opioid recovery center
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama medical center opened an outpatient facility to give suboxone treatments to those battling opioid addiction. Troy Regional Medical Center’s outpatient center, called New Passage Substance Recovery, will serve Troy and the neighboring areas by administering suboxone. Rick Smith, CEO of the medical center...
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
