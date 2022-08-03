ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

wdhn.com

Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Evacuation drill prepares Houston County for upcoming school year

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Several districts across the Wiregrass are stepping up security measures ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. This includes practicing drills in case of an emergency situation. Two Houston County Schools executed an evacuation drill Thursday morning. Several busses from Ashford and Houston County High Schools...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
DOTHAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

New opportunities coming to Dothan with HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology

Dothan, we have news of a big business coming to town that’s going to bring agricultural, economic and educational growth. On August 2, the City of Dothan decided to partner with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to create a new location called HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the city. Keep reading to learn all the details.
wtvy.com

City of Dothan to host State ARPA Archery Tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Leisure Services Department will host the State ARPA Archery Tournament on Saturday, August 13, at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road. The tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. If you would like to view the competition, please feel free to...
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs

Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
wtvy.com

Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan sewer repair work to begin

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 8 through August 12, 2022, in the following areas – Pontiac Avenue. Choctaw Street. Houston Street. Montezuma Avenue. Chinook Street. Please be aware of work crews...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Regional Airport conducts disaster exercise drill

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Regional Airport put area first responders to the test today during their tri-annual disaster exercise drill. This drill is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration and must meet their regulations. The full-scale exercise takes place every three years and its goal is to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant

This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) -- After going 5-5 in the 2021 season, first year head coach Jake Allen looks to continue making strides for the program. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
SAMSON, AL
wtvy.com

Troy hospital opens new outpatient opioid recovery center

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama medical center opened an outpatient facility to give suboxone treatments to those battling opioid addiction. Troy Regional Medical Center’s outpatient center, called New Passage Substance Recovery, will serve Troy and the neighboring areas by administering suboxone. Rick Smith, CEO of the medical center...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
DOTHAN, AL
outdooralabama.com

Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake

Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
DOTHAN, AL

