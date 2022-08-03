ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Greenwell Springs Rd. near Denham Rd.

By Paula Jones
brproud.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Driver killed in fiery crash in Tangipahoa

ROSELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before midnight Friday on Interstate 55 near Highway 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish that claimed the life of one person. Investigators say the crash occurred as a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

State Police: Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle burst into flames after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND - A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish late Friday night. State Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday on I-55 near LA 1048 in Roseland. It claimed the life of an unidentified driver.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55

ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating the crash around midnight and learned that a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on I-55 when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck went up in flames after hitting the tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

I-12 East shut down due to multiple vehicle crashes, LSP says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both lanes of I-12 eastbound were shut down on Friday morning after multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police. State Police say the accident happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers along with vehicle recovery crews are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Police Department
brproud.com

One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Major crash shuts down I-12 eastbound near Hammond on Friday morning

HAMMOND - Two separate crashes near the eastbound I-12 and I-55 interchange caused major delays Friday morning. Traffic cameras in the area showed several first responders and flashing lights as officials responded. All lanes were blocked on I-12 eastbound near LA-1249 (36) and the right lane was blocked on I-12...
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy