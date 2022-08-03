Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Greenwell Springs Rd. near Denham Rd.

Read on www.brproud.com
No Injuries Reported Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash Near I-55 Interchange (Hammond, LA)
The Louisiana State Police reopened both lanes of I-12 eastbound near the I-55 interchange. The road lanes were shut down following multi-vehicle collisions. The LSP responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. The cause of the [..]
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish after their car hit a tree and engulfed in flames
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police have reported that a driver died in a car accident in Tangipahoa Parish after their car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on Friday night. Initial reports reveal that a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Highway. The incident occurred around 7:28 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
Driver killed in fiery crash in Tangipahoa
ROSELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before midnight Friday on Interstate 55 near Highway 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish that claimed the life of one person. Investigators say the crash occurred as a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on...
State Police: Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle burst into flames after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish
ROSELAND - A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish late Friday night. State Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday on I-55 near LA 1048 in Roseland. It claimed the life of an unidentified driver.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55
ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating the crash around midnight and learned that a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on I-55 when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck went up in flames after hitting the tree.
I-12 East shut down due to multiple vehicle crashes, LSP says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both lanes of I-12 eastbound were shut down on Friday morning after multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police. State Police say the accident happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers along with vehicle recovery crews are...
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Fatal Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge. The crash happened on Airline Highway on Tuesday night. The police responded to the crash shortly after [..]
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
Major crash shuts down I-12 eastbound near Hammond on Friday morning
HAMMOND - Two separate crashes near the eastbound I-12 and I-55 interchange caused major delays Friday morning. Traffic cameras in the area showed several first responders and flashing lights as officials responded. All lanes were blocked on I-12 eastbound near LA-1249 (36) and the right lane was blocked on I-12...
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
All lanes OPEN on I-12 East after multiple vehicle crashes force shut down
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on I-12 East after multiple vehicle crashes forced the highway to shut down on Friday, Aug. 5. LSP reported the crash happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers, along with vehicle recovery crews, worked...
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it...
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
Traffic Update: All lanes now open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say all lanes are open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay, as of 2:15 p.m., Thursday (August 4) afternoon. The left lane was temporarily blocked due to a crash that occurred around 1 p.m. Though the left lane is now open,...
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
