'Days of Our Lives' moves to stream exclusively on NBC's Peacock service

By TMJ4 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
New and past episodes of "Days of Our Lives" are headed to NBC's streaming service Peacock, and it all starts on Monday, Sept. 12.

NBC will replace Days of Our Lives with a new one-hour news program, "NBC News Daily." The show will air in the drama's former network time slot.

Peacock will now be the exclusive home of the drama. The historic move will allow viewers to access and stream all episodes in one place.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers,” Lazarus said.

This story was originally published by WTMJ in Milwaukee , Wisconsin.

