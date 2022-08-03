ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Political signs must come down, City of Topeka says

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bD4T_0h3rgksF00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – With the end of the Kansas Primary Election all political signs be taken down, according to the City of Topeka.

Two days after an election ends, all political signs must be removed from the public right of way. A temporary sign ordinance will be enforced starting Friday, Aug. 5.

Topeka Petco suffering from rodent infestation, KDA says

Those who violate the ordinance may have to pay a $50 penalty. Each day that the violation repeats will be treated as a separate and distinct offense. The fines go into effect following the third day after Election Day. Removal of each sign is $30.

A written notice will be sent to those found in violation of the ordinance that a period of no more than three days will be provided for removal of the sign. Otherwise, the sign will be impounded and held for 10 business days. After this, the signs will be disposed of. The owner of the signs has until the end of the 10 day period to secure the return of the signs and pay any fines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

City of Topeka starts redistricting process

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The redistricting of Topeka following the 2020 Census started Thursday when representatives from each of the nine Topeka City Council districts met for the first time. The City of Topeka staff has prepared two draft proposal maps that redistricting commissioners can use, or develop their own maps. However, commissioners must follow rules […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Historic vote count seen in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell agreed the voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was historic. “Certainly the largest turnout since I’ve been here for an even year, governor primary, very big turnout,” Howell told KSNT 27 News Wednesday morning. Howell predicted after the final count Shawnee County will see 55%. In […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Petitions for Geary County Commission candidate are valid

Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has ruled that the independent nomination petitions for Trish Giordano for Geary County Commission District #1 are valid. So her name will appear on the general election ballot in November. Giordano is running as an Independent candidate against Republican Brad Roether for a four-year term...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

City leaders to consider proposal to raise typical utility bill to $145 per month by 2025

City leaders will soon consider a proposal to raise the typical city utility bill to $145 per month over a period of three years. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will provide city staff direction on a proposal to increase water and sewer rates by 8.75% in 2023, 10.5% in 2024, and 12% in 2025. If approved, the bill of a typical utility customer using 4,000 gallons of water a month would increase from $115 to $145.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Elections
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
Topeka, KS
Government
WIBW

Topeka property looking to bring new business to town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

National Night Out kickoff party at Hyvee parking lot

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets is holding a National Night Off Kickoff party Friday in the HyVee parking lot from 5:30-7:30 p.m. National Night Out will be held on Saturday, August 6. National Night Out is an annual event coordinated by Safe Streets in Shawnee County. The event is held each year to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Masks to remain optional in Topeka Public Schools

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Masks will be optional for students in the USD 501 school district this upcoming school year. The Topeka Public Schools Board of Education discussed health and safety at the last board meeting. They have confirmed masks will remain optional, and the cleaning mitigation safety measures will continue. The Kansas Department of Health and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka and Shawnee County celebrate National Night Out

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets Coalition held their annual National Night Out community events on Saturday. “This is all about the neighborhoods. It’s all about the community and the continuing tradition of National Night Out. There are 38 million people in this country right now participating in similar events, it’s a time honored […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Must Come Down#Election Local#Kda#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Primary Elections see high voter turnout in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting sites in Topeka are seeing a higher than usual turnout for the August 2 Kansas Primary vote. “We have some new volunteers this year and we like to get out and support them,” said Andrew Howell, Shawnee County Election Commissioner. “We had a couple new judges with early morning jitters, but […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Counting your vote, how the process works

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that the election is over, have you ever wondered how your vote gets counted? 27 News was given an exclusive “behind the scenes” look at how the Shawnee County election process works and how your vote is counted. When the polls close at 7 p.m., the voting site judges load the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSNT News

New ‘Welcome’ banners to be installed in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Look up on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka and you will see new banners welcoming international visitors to the Capitol City. Bob Ross, with the Greater Topeka Partnership, announced Wednesday afternoon eight new banners will be installed across Kansas Avenue in Downtown Topeka. The new banners say “Welcome” in eight different languages. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

United Way of Topeka, Lawrence plan to merge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Way of Topeka and Lawrence are merging into one nonprofit called the United Way of Kaw Valley. The nonprofit will run under the leadership of current United Way of Topeka President and CEO Jessica Lehnherr. The organization will start merging offices immediately. “I think it will also allow us to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas ballots will have post-election audit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

National Night Out encourages you to meet your neighbors

KSNT (TOPEKA)- On Saturday National Night Out will host its annual event in 53 neighborhoods across Topeka. The events are decided on by the neighborhoods, and range from pancake breakfasts, to pool parties and even movie nights. Frito Lay is providing chips for the events, Dillons is providing water, and crime stoppers and the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”. OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City of Emporia, Emporia Police Department seeking animal control officer

The Emporia Police Department currently has two full-time officers that volunteer for additional shifts as part time animal control officers who respond to the increase in animal related concerns among community members. The city of Emporia is currently hiring for a full time Animal Control Officer. This position would effectively...
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy