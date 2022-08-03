ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC on ESPN 40 headliner Jamahal Hill proudly calls himself best Dana White's Contender Series fighter so far

By Nolan King, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eNXS_0h3rggLL00

LAS VEGAS – When Jamahal Hill looks over the fighters who came off Dana White’s Contender Series, one name sits atop the list – his own.

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 40 and what will be his second main event, Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) voiced his confidence he is the best alumnus from the series, which is currently in the midst of Season 6.

“I just put it out there because I feel like, to me, it’s true,” Hill told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 40 media day. “I don’t think anybody that’s come of the Contender Series has beat the level of competition repeatedly that I have in the fashion that I have, or have the trajectory that I have. … I don’t know anybody off Contender Series who got (two main events).”

The claim Hill made Wednesday wasn’t the first time. He recently expressed his self-ranking on Twitter, and entered Sean O’Malley into the conversation. While Hill still thinks he’s a step above, O’Malley is on his short-list behind him.

“Outside of myself, the top three Contender Series alums I’d say would be Sean O’Malley, Kevin Holland, and Alex Perez,” Hill said. “… Not so much in that order, but just like that.”

Regardless if he’s the best, worst, or most middle DWCS alum of all time, Hill has a task in front of him Saturday in the form of former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos (22-10 MMA, 14-9 UFC).

The spot is big and it’s possible Hill could set himself up to be in the title discussion with a victory. Even though Santos is 1-4 in his most recent five, Hill is preparing for the best version of his opponent yet.

“I feel like he is a dangerous guy,” Hill said. “I feel like he still possesses that danger and he’s still to be respected. People always talk about the Paul Craig thing (with me). I learned to respect the game. He’s going to get that respect. Know with that respect comes with a lot of f*cking pain and punishment.

“… I don’t give a f*ck, for the simple fact of I’m not going to sit here and be like… what do you think I’m in the gym training like, ‘Oh, he’s not who he used to be, so I don’t have to worry.’ No. I train for him to be the best fighter in the world. It goes with that respect for the game. I’ve heard people say, ‘Oh, he’s not the Thiago he used be, the old Thiago.’ Even if he was still the Thiago Santos that stepped in front of Jon Jones, I’d still whoop his ass. Period. It’s not going to change what’s going to happen – at all.”

UFC on ESPN 40 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 40.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Do we want to see Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3, or was Peña's win a fluke?

Amanda Nunes is a dual champion once again, and she left very little doubt, at least on the scorecard paper, at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) swept the scorecards in her rematch with Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) this past Saturday to win back the women’s bantamweight title Peña took from her at UFC 269 in December 2021. Make no mistake: Peña got some offense off against Nunes and was a near-constant threat by throwing up submission attempts when Nunes took her down. But the scorecards showed a 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43, the latter of which meant Nunes got two dominant 10-8 rounds from one judge.
DALLAS, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE

The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier: ‘Brutally attacked’ Colby Covington is ‘dealing with some serious injuries’

The timetable on a Colby Covington mixed martial arts (MMA) return remains cloudy after the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion recently won big in a poker tournament. Covington’s last Octagon appearance came in March 2022 opposite best friend-turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Securing a dominant five-round unanimous...
UFC
PWMania

Lex Luger Would Try to Walk on Stage if He is Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Legend Lex Luger recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Sting’s renaissance in AEW: “I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Jon Jones
stillrealtous.com

Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension

Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
WWE
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Headliner#Combat#Mma#Dwcs
BoxingNews24.com

Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!

Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns

Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit

WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy