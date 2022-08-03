ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man charged with possession of explosive devices

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvApb_0h3rga2z00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Believing her son was stealing jewelry and other items, a woman allowed police into his bedroom.

They didn’t find any jewelry, but officers located two apparent explosive devices, according to a court filing. A police bomb squad responded and destroyed the two cylindrical objects containing “pyrotechnic powder” and equipped with fuses.

The son, Damien Harrison, wasn’t home during an initial search of the Fox Creek Court residence on June 29, but police pinged his cellphone July 2 and located him there, according to a warrant filed in Superior court. Police arrested him and seized ammunition, a drill press with metal shavings and an AR-15-style lower receiver with no serial numbers or other identification, the warrant says.

Harrison has pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing a destructive device, drug possession while armed with a loaded gun, two counts of possession of a gun by a drug addict, possession of an undetectable firearm, possession of ammunition by an addict and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

He’s due back in court Aug. 29.

