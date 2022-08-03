Back to School: Livingston Parish schools talk flood recovery, new athletic facilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO