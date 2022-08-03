ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Back to School: Livingston Parish schools talk flood recovery, new athletic facilities

By Raychelle Riley
brproud.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Improvements for the School District of Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central School District is expanding several campuses and will work on increasing phonics this school year. “Central is a true community school system,” says Central’s Superintendent, Jason Fountain. All five schools of the Central community school system, are getting ready for some major...
CENTRAL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Education
City
Denham Springs, LA
Livingston Parish, LA
Sports
City
Livingston, LA
Livingston Parish, LA
Education
Denham Springs, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
brproud.com

DOTD informs drivers of school bus safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Howard
Person
Alan Murphy
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend

Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Stipend for all EBR Parish School employees approved by committee; school board will vote again August 18

BATON ROUGE - With the first day of school just around the corner, the East Baton Rouge School System has been forced to act quickly to fill nearly 300 teacher vacancies. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse announced a last-minute decision to temporarily move teacher coaches back into the classrooms Thursday morning. Those coaches will fill the gaps until new teachers can be hired for permanent positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Athletics#Back To School#Southside High School
brproud.com

Pay raise approved for Livingston Parish school system employees

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish school employees are getting a raise after the school board approved its largest local compensation package — ever — on Thursday, officials say. Superintendent Joe Murphy’s payroll proposal included $1,500 for teachers and district educators and $750 for classified staff. The...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ice cream truck, student checkups available at BRG back-to-school bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students going back to school can get sports physicals, checkups, and more at Baton Rouge General’s Back-to-School Bash. The hospital, along with Open Health Care Clinic, will also have blood glucose screenings and COVID-19 vaccines available. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus of Park Medical Academy at 2680 Bogan Walk.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
brproud.com

Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy