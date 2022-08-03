Back to School: Livingston Parish schools talk flood recovery, new athletic facilities

Read on www.brproud.com
Related
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
brproud.com
Improvements for the School District of Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central School District is expanding several campuses and will work on increasing phonics this school year. “Central is a true community school system,” says Central’s Superintendent, Jason Fountain. All five schools of the Central community school system, are getting ready for some major...
brproud.com
Back to School: West Feliciana Parish School District celebrates new school, makes safety upgrades
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish 2022-2023 school year is ringing in many changes. West Feliciana Parish School District Superintendent Hollis Milton said he is most excited about Baines Elementary School moving to a brand new building. “This school is replacing the old Baines Elementary, it...
brproud.com
Back to School: Zachary schools upgrade safety features ahead of 1st day of class
ZACHARY, La. (BPROUD) — The Zachary school district will be welcoming students back onto its campuses next week. Superintendent Scott Devillier says they’ve been planning for students’ return. “Well…. we always put safety first,” said Devillier. Devillier explained that they use the summer break to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
DOTD informs drivers of school bus safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.
wbrz.com
Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards. When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an...
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend
Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
wbrz.com
Stipend for all EBR Parish School employees approved by committee; school board will vote again August 18
BATON ROUGE - With the first day of school just around the corner, the East Baton Rouge School System has been forced to act quickly to fill nearly 300 teacher vacancies. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse announced a last-minute decision to temporarily move teacher coaches back into the classrooms Thursday morning. Those coaches will fill the gaps until new teachers can be hired for permanent positions.
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish teachers, school staff to receive pay raises, bonuses this school year
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish School Board approved a permanent pay raise for teachers and staff Thursday night, as well as a one-time bonus of $1,000 for every employee in the system. Livingston Parish teachers can expect to see a permanent pay raise of $2,000, and staff members will also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Pay raise approved for Livingston Parish school system employees
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish school employees are getting a raise after the school board approved its largest local compensation package — ever — on Thursday, officials say. Superintendent Joe Murphy’s payroll proposal included $1,500 for teachers and district educators and $750 for classified staff. The...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school employees likely to get $3,000 Christmas check
Two weeks after agreeing to a $7,500 hiring bonus for new employees, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave an initial nod to opening up the checkbook for the rest of its employees with plans to cut an extra $3,000 check right before Christmas. It would be the third...
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
brproud.com
Ice cream truck, student checkups available at BRG back-to-school bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students going back to school can get sports physicals, checkups, and more at Baton Rouge General’s Back-to-School Bash. The hospital, along with Open Health Care Clinic, will also have blood glucose screenings and COVID-19 vaccines available. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus of Park Medical Academy at 2680 Bogan Walk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Louisiana Kids: 14-year-old Renedra Bennett credits music for teaching her to never give up
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kids Orchestra in Baton Rouge is living up to its vision “to bring Louisiana together through music.”. Kids Orchestra was founded in 2010 for the purpose of giving elementary school students the opportunity to study music, learn an instrument and perform for audiences.
brproud.com
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
brproud.com
Railroad crossing closure coming to West Baton Rouge Parish
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A railroad crossing in West Baton Rouge Parish is scheduled to be closed for 12 hours in the near future. One week from now, Union Pacific is “closing the railroad crossing at W St. Francis and LA Hwy 1 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,” according to the Brusly Police Department.
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in […]
Comments / 0