Multiple lawsuits are pending against Idaho abortion laws. Here's what to know.

Read on www.kivitv.com
Related
kmvt
Legal expert comments on the validity of abortion lawsuit filed against Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s trigger law on abortion is set to go into effect on August 25. The law would criminalize nearly all abortions in Idaho, but now the U.S. Department of Justice is moving forward with a lawsuit against the state’s abortion law. In...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho lawmakers react to Biden administrations lawsuit against Idaho
Idaho political leaders reacted strongly when they heard about the Biden Administration lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban. Responses varied between Raúl Labrador, Lawrence Wasden, Terri Pickens Manweiler and Scott Bedke. Democratic Sen.Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel joined Idaho Matters to share their reactions as well.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Protecting the sanctity of life or violating religious freedom? Idaho faith leaders talk abortion.
In this file photo, an activist holds up a sign during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on May 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) As the Idaho Legislature considered several...
Why People are Not Receiving the Best Healthcare in Idaho
Finding affordable healthcare these days isn't easy. We all need it, but paying for it and getting the best service is difficult. With the weather in Idaho, you are likely to get sick. If that doesn't send you to the doctors, then at some point you will likely sprain an ankle, fall, and find yourself hurt when camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, or doing one of the many activities in Idaho. It is inevitable to not get hurt at some point with spending so much time outdoors. If an incident does happen, you need good healthcare, but are you prepared? Compared to other states, how does Idaho's healthcare compare to others?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
KIVI-TV
'Bans pose enormous threats': Idaho doctor suing state over abortion bans discusses lawsuits, why she joined
IDAHO — The Idaho Supreme Court heard oral arguments about Idaho’s abortion bans Wednesday morning. Now the court is deciding how to proceed with two different lawsuits brought against the strict state abortion laws and one lawsuit is still waiting to be taken up. Planned Parenthood’s regional branch,...
Anti-wolf killing legislation petition
The debate over anti-wolf legislation may cost us millions in federal conservation funds. The post Anti-wolf killing legislation petition appeared first on Local News 8.
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wolf Advocates Seek to Disqualify Idaho, Montana From Federal Funding
Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Governor Brad Little Among 22 Governors Speaking Out Against Democrats' Reconciliation Bill in Congress
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined 21 other governors in voicing their opposition to the $740 billion Democrat reconciliation bill currently being considered by the U.S. Congress. A joint statement released Thursday by the 22 Governors can be read below. "The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is...
kmvt
Residents and officials warn of new scam claiming to be from Idaho Power
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve all gotten those “local calls” from people claiming to offer car warranties or debt relief. However, one new scam going around claims to be from Idaho Power. “It starts out as a recording to where a lady is telling you...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,231 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 1,231 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Wednesday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,231 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint
Originally published Aug. 2 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers is now among the ranks of Idahoans who survive coronavirus...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Post Register
The Idaho laws you may be breaking if you're on a paddleboard or kayak
With the heat comes a lot of people cooling down in and on the water. Marine deputies say they see paddle boarders and kayakers making some of the same mistakes over and over, and that's because most people just don't know much about Idaho paddlesport laws and what's required of them when they're on the water.
There’s Never Been A Better Time To Pursue Teaching In Idaho
A massive United States teaching shortage, revised qualifications for instructors, building enthusiasm over a possible four-day school week, and waves of former teachers leaving the profession due to fears of school violence have made the present time the best opportunity to pursue a classroom career. Teaching is something I wanted...
Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
Boise health care provider to offer insurance plan
BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday afternoon that it plans to launch a new nonprofit subsidiary, St. Luke’s Health Plan, to provide another health insurance option to Idahoans residing in the west central and south central parts of the state. “We really have been given the opportunity to build a plan that is basically how we would want to be treated, how we want our families to be treated, and for our neighbors in our communities, because at the end of the day,...
Comments / 0