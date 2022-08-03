ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oreo bringing back Pumpkin Spice flavored cookies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
Familiar flavor: Oreo is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice cookies for the first time in five years. (Oreo)

Oreo is bringing back a familiar flavor after a five-year absence -- just in time for the fall.

The brand’s “Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies” will be available nationally in stores beginning Aug. 15, CNN reported.

Just in time for autumn and Halloween.

According to its website, Oreo’s limited-edition product will feature two golden wafer cookies “filled with a rich pumpkin spice flavored creme, making them supremely dunkable and delicious.”

It is not the first time Oreo has unveiled a limited-edition cookie. In July 2021, the brand unveiled an “apple cider donut” flavor, People reported. That flavor was made available in August 2021, according to the magazine.

Seasonal items are an important marketing tool for the food industry, Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, told CNN.

“You need consistency because that’s the brand mantra,” Chernev previously told the news outlet. “But no matter how much you like something, consuming something different ... increases the enjoyment of what you consumed before.”

Oreo, which has been in business for 110 years, is owned by Mondelez.

