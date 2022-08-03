Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iredell, Rowan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Iredell; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Statesville, or 5 miles northwest of Cleveland, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Statesville, Cleveland, Mount Ulla, Woodleaf, Cool Springs and Piedmont Research Station. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hamblen County in east Tennessee Lee County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Scott County in southwestern Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Hensley Store to 7 miles southeast of Russellville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Sneedville, Jonesville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Pennington Gap, Russellville, Church Hill and Mosheim. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 14 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
wataugaonline.com
Flood Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Saturday August 6, 2022
NCC005-009-189-VAC077-061945- /O.NEW.KRNK.FA.Y.0097.220806T1648Z-220806T1945Z/. /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Alleghany NC NC-Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Grayson VA- 1248 PM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022. …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest. Virginia, including the following counties, in northwest North.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WBTV
Summer weather to continue this weekend before cold front sets in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typical summerlike weather this weekend with hot conditions and the chance for storms. Temperatures gradually warm to the mid-90s by midweek. Partly cloudy and hot for today with high temperatures in the lower 90s with storms starting to develop across the area after noon. Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated for the afternoon and evening.
WBTV
Scattered, late-day storms continue for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will hover around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains the weekend, with scattered storms developing. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms will continue for next week. High temperatures around 90 degrees this weekend. Scattered, late-day storm chances for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thursday Forecast: Storms developing during evening
After they move out and fade away for the night, Friday starts dry once again.
Lightning strike blamed for North Carolina house fire
The fire happened Thursday night, August 4, at a home along Fairmead Drive in Concord.
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at home after intense lightning storm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire broke out at a Cabarrus County home after an intense lightning storm Thursday night, authorities said. Paul Lof shared video with Channel 9 of the flames shooting through the roof of the house on Fairmead Drive. Cabarrus County emergency communications said the call...
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Missing: Buncombe County authorities searching for missing Weaverville man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a missing Weaverville area man last heard from nearly two weeks ago. Authorities say Tyler Joseph Buckner, 22, was last heard from on July 23rd, 2022, when he spoke with his mother. Buckner has medical issues,...
Deputies warn about juror duty scam in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County sheriff’s deputies are warning people of a jury scam going around the county where callers ask for money on Green Dot cards,. The sheriff’s office said that the scammers are even giving out names of deputies, saying they will come and arrest you if you don’t pay.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.
WBTV
Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
thewilkesrecord.com
Fire Damages Millers Creek Business
No one was injured in a Thursday, Aug. 4, blaze at Select Hardwoods on Boone Trail in Millers Creek, but portions of a building received heavy damage. Firefighter Lukas Blankenship told The Wilkes Record that the incident was reported at 3:40 p.m., and firefighters from numerous departments were on the scene until 8:45 p.m.
Go Blue Ridge
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
WBTV
Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord
The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
Comments / 0