People Are Roasting Toronto & Vancouver For Not Being As Friendly As Calgary

Read on www.narcity.com
Related
Narcity
'Family Feud Canada' Is Filming In Toronto & You Can Watch The Live Show For Free
If you're a die-hard fan of game shows, this news might just be for you. Family Feud Canada is going to start taping its fourth season in Toronto, and CBC announced that they are looking for people to sign up to be in their live studio audience. Oh, and on top of that, you get to go in for free.
Narcity
Hasan Minhaj Called Out Montreal As 'Meh' & Says It Has 'A Lot Of French Energy' (VIDEO)
Hasan Minhaj was recently in Montreal for the Just For Laughs Festival and he had some hilariously choice things to say about the city as well as his friend Simu Liu. In an interview with ET Canada, the American said that Toronto is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, but when asked about Montreal, well, he had a bit of a different answer.
Comments / 0