Police search for suspect after 1 killed, 3 injured in Panorama City shooting

Los Angeles police continued searching Thursday for a gunman who opened fire in Panorama City, leaving one dead and three wounded.

Jonathan Santillano, 37, of Sylmar, died at the scene of Wednesday's shooting, authorities said. One person was transported to a hospital and was stable, another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and a fourth was treated at the scene, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue. The four victims had been involved in a three-car crash and had pulled over to exchange information when the gunman approached and began shooting at them and then ran away, according to the LAPD.

Police initially described the suspect as a male in his 20s, wearing a white shirt and dark shorts and was reportedly seen leaving the area in a BMW with dark tinted windows. But a later update said there was no suspect description.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said the shooting was not related to the nearby Valley Indoor Swap Meet.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .