ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police search for suspect after 1 killed, 3 injured in Panorama City shooting

By Christian Martinez, Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Los Angeles police continued searching Thursday for a gunman who opened fire in Panorama City, leaving one dead and three wounded.

Jonathan Santillano, 37, of Sylmar, died at the scene of Wednesday's shooting, authorities said. One person was transported to a hospital and was stable, another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and a fourth was treated at the scene, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue. The four victims had been involved in a three-car crash and had pulled over to exchange information when the gunman approached and began shooting at them and then ran away, according to the LAPD.

Police initially described the suspect as a male in his 20s, wearing a white shirt and dark shorts and was reportedly seen leaving the area in a BMW with dark tinted windows. But a later update said there was no suspect description.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said the shooting was not related to the nearby Valley Indoor Swap Meet.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Pomona police investigating deadly shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street. Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by […]
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Pomona

POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylmar, CA
City
Panorama City, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Canyon News

Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
Key News Network

2 Hospitalized, 2 Light Poles Down After Violent Rollover Crash

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash that demolished a vehicle, downed two light poles and took out power in the immediate area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, of a traffic collision on the 10700 East block of Beverly Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in the city of Whittier.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition

A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
CBS LA

Fruit vendor shot and killed during armed robbery attempt in Gardena

A fruit vendor in his 30s was fatally shot in Gardena on Thursday. The shooting took place at around 5 p.m. in an unincorporated part of Gardena located on Rosecrans Avenue, between Main Street and San Pedro Street. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Compton Station were dispatched to the scene, where they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his wounds. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities indicated that the shooting resulted from an armed robbery attempt....
GARDENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood

The inmate who escaped from custody in West Hollywood on Friday morning has been caught, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, was located in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills Friday evening as of 6:10 p.m.Pike is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.  According to LA County Sheriffs, the suspect reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect is arrested in murder

A suspect has been arrested in the July 31 fatal shooting in Westminster of a Huntington Beach man. According to Commander Kevin McCormack of the WPD, Matthew Francisco Mattice has been booked on a murder charge in the killing of Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. With the help...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in late night shooting in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A late night shooting left one man dead and another man critically wounded in South Los Angeles, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to S. Figueroa and W. 102nd street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after gunfire broke out in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
385K+
Followers
67K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy