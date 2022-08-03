Read on nbcmontana.com
NBCMontana
Missoula nears final budget as departments finalize requests
MISSOULA, Mont. — City of Missoula officials say they are nearing the end of this year's budget process. The city started its 2023 budget process in June, and so far they have heard presentations from most departments. “We are kind of in the middle towards the end,” said city...
NBCMontana
Crisis services levy approved for November vote
Missoula County commissioners approved a crisis service levy for November's ballot. The levy would raise around $5 million annually for crisis services like homeless services and prevention and emergency mental health services, addiction services and criminal advocacy programs. Some examples of current services include the mobile support team, Johnson Street...
Missoula commissioners to place levy request on the ballot
The Missoula County Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to place a Crisis Intervention Levy on the November general election ballot.
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. commissioners approve air quality rule changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County’s air quality rules and regulations are being changed to reflect new federal and state standards. Proposed rule changes have already been approved by the Air Pollution Control Board. One example, wood stove installations in Seeley Lake would still be allowed but the stoves...
NBCMontana
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants 4 non-profits grant money
MISSOULA, Mont. — Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants four non-profits grant money to keep the rich history of Missoula alive. This was made possible back in 2022 when the voters within Missoula County approved a 2-mill levy. "One of the things that came out of that mill levy...
NBCMontana
Forums to discuss Montana economy in Missoula, Kalispell on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana economic researchers and a First Interstate Bank executive are holding public forums in Missoula and Kalispell Thursday. UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research is giving Montana's mid-year economic update. Experts will look at whether a recession is imminent, considering rising interest rates...
NBCMontana
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
NBCMontana
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
NBCMontana
Log hauling starts on the North Fork Ranger District
MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests warn people that log hauling has started in Idaho’s North Fork Ranger District for timber sale operations. Officials tell visitors to be prepared for truck traffic while visiting the National Forest near Pierce. Those visiting the...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
NBCMontana
Work on West Broadway safety improvements starts Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction will begin on a section of West Broadway in Missoula starting Monday. The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction will start safety improvements at the intersections of Mary Jane Boulevard and Broadway and Flynn Lane and Broadway. Construction on these intersections is anticipated...
bitterrootstar.com
Painted Rocks water release begins
Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
NBCMontana
Stevensville celebrates splash pad opening, Creamery Picnic and Parade
MISSOULA, Mont. — Today's a perfect day to cool off in Stevensville, as the community celebrates the grand opening of its new splash pad at 6:30 p.m. The opening coincides with the Creamery picnic and parade activities going on through Sunday. Business leaders expect up to 10,000 people to...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
NBCMontana
Throwback to the Boulder 2700 drone video
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Boulder 2700 Fire burn on Flathead Lake in September of 2021. The fire burned more than 2200 acres. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
Redhorn Fire mapped at 281 acres, community meeting in St. Ignatius tonight
NBC Montana Staff — The Redhorn Fire burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius in the Mission Mountains was mapped at 281 acres Friday afternoon. The daily flight log noted the following: "Growth to the south happened with areas of intense heat. Elsewhere growth occurred with scattered heat." There...
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire at 771 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton saw limited growth on Thursday, and measures 771 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The daily flight log noted the following: "There are a couple isolated heat sources outside the main perimeter on the northwestern edge. Some areas of intense heat along the northwestern and southeastern edges. Scattered heat and isolated heat sources throughout the interior."
NBCMontana
2 new fires burn in the Rattlesnake Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo National Forest reports two new fires in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District. Officials say a private plane flying over the Rattlesnake area saw the West Fork Gold Creek Fire and reported it to fire managers Friday morning. Forest Service pilots found...
NBCMontana
Biologists to start grizzly bear captures Aug. 9 in Yellowstone
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service remind the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture are starting soon in Yellowstone National Park. Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will conduct field captures from Aug. 9 through Oct. 28. Biologists warn the...
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
