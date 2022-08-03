ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula nears final budget as departments finalize requests

MISSOULA, Mont. — City of Missoula officials say they are nearing the end of this year's budget process. The city started its 2023 budget process in June, and so far they have heard presentations from most departments. “We are kind of in the middle towards the end,” said city...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crisis services levy approved for November vote

Missoula County commissioners approved a crisis service levy for November's ballot. The levy would raise around $5 million annually for crisis services like homeless services and prevention and emergency mental health services, addiction services and criminal advocacy programs. Some examples of current services include the mobile support team, Johnson Street...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. commissioners approve air quality rule changes

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County’s air quality rules and regulations are being changed to reflect new federal and state standards. Proposed rule changes have already been approved by the Air Pollution Control Board. One example, wood stove installations in Seeley Lake would still be allowed but the stoves...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
NBCMontana

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants 4 non-profits grant money

MISSOULA, Mont. — Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants four non-profits grant money to keep the rich history of Missoula alive. This was made possible back in 2022 when the voters within Missoula County approved a 2-mill levy. "One of the things that came out of that mill levy...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Forums to discuss Montana economy in Missoula, Kalispell on Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana economic researchers and a First Interstate Bank executive are holding public forums in Missoula and Kalispell Thursday. UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research is giving Montana's mid-year economic update. Experts will look at whether a recession is imminent, considering rising interest rates...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Homelessness#Mobile#Missoula Co#The Mobile Support Team
NBCMontana

Log hauling starts on the North Fork Ranger District

MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests warn people that log hauling has started in Idaho’s North Fork Ranger District for timber sale operations. Officials tell visitors to be prepared for truck traffic while visiting the National Forest near Pierce. Those visiting the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Work on West Broadway safety improvements starts Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction will begin on a section of West Broadway in Missoula starting Monday. The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction will start safety improvements at the intersections of Mary Jane Boulevard and Broadway and Flynn Lane and Broadway. Construction on these intersections is anticipated...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Painted Rocks water release begins

Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
94.9 KYSS FM

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Throwback to the Boulder 2700 drone video

MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Boulder 2700 Fire burn on Flathead Lake in September of 2021. The fire burned more than 2200 acres. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Hog Trough Fire at 771 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton saw limited growth on Thursday, and measures 771 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The daily flight log noted the following: "There are a couple isolated heat sources outside the main perimeter on the northwestern edge. Some areas of intense heat along the northwestern and southeastern edges. Scattered heat and isolated heat sources throughout the interior."
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

2 new fires burn in the Rattlesnake Wilderness

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo National Forest reports two new fires in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District. Officials say a private plane flying over the Rattlesnake area saw the West Fork Gold Creek Fire and reported it to fire managers Friday morning. Forest Service pilots found...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Biologists to start grizzly bear captures Aug. 9 in Yellowstone

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service remind the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture are starting soon in Yellowstone National Park. Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will conduct field captures from Aug. 9 through Oct. 28. Biologists warn the...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy