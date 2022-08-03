Undiscovered Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 Easter egg might spoil Vol. 3, James Gunn says

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel movies of MCU Phase 5. And Marvel might have gone to great lengths to avoid specific Guardians 3 spoilers. The studio reportedly shot multiple versions of key scenes to prevent plot leaks. But there might be a spoiler that Marvel can’t control, although it’s difficult to find. Guardians Vol.1 has a mysterious Easter egg that is a big spoiler for Guardians Vol. 3.

That’s assuming Marvel fans can figure it out and James Gunn confirms the puzzle solution by May. But the director just tweeted that he’s pausing the search for the Vol. 1 Easter egg hunt that’s been in place for about eight years. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Marvel wants to avoid Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spoilers

Gunn has been quite vocal about Guardians 3 online in the past few months. He teased the Guardians Holiday Special will have at least one significant new character in it, and he said the short film will be an epilogue to Phase 4.

More importantly, the writer/director behind the MCU’s Guardians franchise said the third film won’t be what fans expect. He also teased that Guardians 3 will deliver this team’s final adventure without providing any specific spoilers. This seemed to imply that some of the Guardians might die in the upcoming sequel, although we have no idea who Marvel will kill next.

Avengers and Guardians team members on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War . Image source: Marvel Studios

As a reminder, the MCU already gave us the deaths of Groot (Vin Diesel) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). The versions we have in the MCU right now aren’t exactly the ones we started with.

Recent leaks said Gunn had shot death scenes for various characters to prevent Guardians 3 spoilers. Supposedly, not even the actors know how the film will end.

The mysterious Vol. 1 Easter egg

James Gunn took to Twitter again to post this remark about the mysterious Vol. 1 Easter egg that might spoil Guardians 3.

“I’m putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in [Vol. 1] until after Vol. 3 is released because I don’t want to affect anyone’s enjoyment of Vol. 3 if by some chance someone gets the whole thing,” he said.

Obviously, we have no idea what Gunn might be talking about. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 came out eight years ago, and hardcore Marvel fans still haven’t figured out this Easter egg that the director keeps bringing up.Whatever it is, it might spoil the Guardians 3 experience, according to Gunn’s tweet above.

If you do figure out until May 5th when Guardians 3 hits theaters, well, Gunn will never confirm it. Even if you don’t find the secret Easter egg, rewatching the Guardians movies to prepare for the third movie isn’t a bad idea.

Speaking of Guardians 3 spoilers, you can watch Marvel’s Comic-Con trailer if you can still find it online. It’s a bad-quality clip, but it gives us a significant and unexpected detail. The Guardians will meet Gamora a lot faster than we thought. She’s been leading the Ravagers all along.

