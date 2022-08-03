ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Undiscovered Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 Easter egg might spoil Vol. 3, James Gunn says

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhHow_0h3rdMmI00

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel movies of MCU Phase 5. And Marvel might have gone to great lengths to avoid specific Guardians 3 spoilers. The studio reportedly shot multiple versions of key scenes to prevent plot leaks. But there might be a spoiler that Marvel can’t control, although it’s difficult to find. Guardians Vol.1 has a mysterious Easter egg that is a big spoiler for Guardians Vol. 3.

That’s assuming Marvel fans can figure it out and James Gunn confirms the puzzle solution by May. But the director just tweeted that he’s pausing the search for the Vol. 1 Easter egg hunt that’s been in place for about eight years. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Marvel wants to avoid Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spoilers

Gunn has been quite vocal about Guardians 3 online in the past few months. He teased the Guardians Holiday Special will have at least one significant new character in it, and he said the short film will be an epilogue to Phase 4.

More importantly, the writer/director behind the MCU’s Guardians franchise said the third film won’t be what fans expect. He also teased that Guardians 3 will deliver this team’s final adventure without providing any specific spoilers. This seemed to imply that some of the Guardians might die in the upcoming sequel, although we have no idea who Marvel will kill next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FV1Um_0h3rdMmI00
Avengers and Guardians team members on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War . Image source: Marvel Studios

As a reminder, the MCU already gave us the deaths of Groot (Vin Diesel) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). The versions we have in the MCU right now aren’t exactly the ones we started with.

Recent leaks said Gunn had shot death scenes for various characters to prevent Guardians 3 spoilers. Supposedly, not even the actors know how the film will end.

The mysterious Vol. 1 Easter egg

James Gunn took to Twitter again to post this remark about the mysterious Vol. 1 Easter egg that might spoil Guardians 3.

“I’m putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in [Vol. 1] until after Vol. 3 is released because I don’t want to affect anyone’s enjoyment of Vol. 3 if by some chance someone gets the whole thing,” he said.

Obviously, we have no idea what Gunn might be talking about. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 came out eight years ago, and hardcore Marvel fans still haven’t figured out this Easter egg that the director keeps bringing up.Whatever it is, it might spoil the Guardians 3 experience, according to Gunn’s tweet above.

If you do figure out until May 5th when Guardians 3 hits theaters, well, Gunn will never confirm it. Even if you don’t find the secret Easter egg, rewatching the Guardians movies to prepare for the third movie isn’t a bad idea.

Speaking of Guardians 3 spoilers, you can watch Marvel’s Comic-Con trailer if you can still find it online. It’s a bad-quality clip, but it gives us a significant and unexpected detail. The Guardians will meet Gamora a lot faster than we thought. She’s been leading the Ravagers all along.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
James Gunn
BGR.com

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Easter Egg#Undiscovered#Marvel#Mcu#Ga
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek 4 release date, cast, plot and more

What is the Star Trek 4 release date? It’s been six years since the crew of the USS Enterprise last boldly went where no one has gone before in Star Trek: Beyond. Since then, there have been several attempts to revive the rebooted Star Trek, but none of them have ever gotten off the ground until now.
MOVIES
BGR.com

You won’t believe the chaos in this new Netflix doc about Woodstock ’99

It was going to be the “biggest party on the planet.” That was the idea for a multi-day music festival offering a throwback to the original 1969 version of Woodstock that was headlined by The Grateful Dead, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and more. However, the newly released Netflix documentary project Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 makes clear that, for all its ambitions, the latter is remembered as something else, instead.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Russo Bros. Rejected Kevin Feige’s Pitch to Kill Off the Six Original Avengers: ‘Way Too Aggressive’

Click here to read the full article. “Avengers: Endgame” killed off Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige originally wanted an even bigger bloodbath. Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo recently confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Feige pitched them on killing off all the original Avengers, meaning Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) would’ve also met their demise. “There were lots of rumors swirling about who was gonna die,” Joe Russo said. “Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix

Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister

MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
MOVIES
Collider

'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman

Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Eternals 2 is happening, says Pip the Troll actor Patton Oswalt

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Eternals is the MCU’s worst mistake. The Chloé Zhao-directed origin story about an immortal alien race has a 47% on the Tomatometer, which is nearly 20 points lower than the next lowest-rated movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. With such a negative reaction, fans wondered if Marvel would ever bother making a sequel. According to Patton Oswalt, not only is Eternals 2 in the works, but Chloé Zhao is returning to direct.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

334K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy