Illinois launches Manufacturing Matters tour

Back to school sales tax holiday for the Heartland this weekend
With school starting back up soon, state revenue departments want to help families who might be struggling with purchasing school supplies. This is done through sales tax holidays that exempt certain items from the state's sales tax, and Missouri and Iowa are both holding theirs this weekend. The state of...
Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to address the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee’s first meeting Thursday morning. The committee’s meeting was prompted by Gov. Parson declaring a drought alert for 53 of the state’s most southern counties. The Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin said there are...
Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until midnight on August 5, 2022 in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana. Representative Walorski died in a car accident on Wednesday, August 3, 2022,...
July was a five-year high for stranded drivers across the Show-Me State
AAA reported a five-year July high for stranded drivers in Missouri. Their crews responded to 43,429 stranded drivers in the month of July alone, according to a press release. AAA spokesperson for the St. Louis Regional Headquarters, Nick Chabarria said 40% of issues dealt with car batteries and tires. He...
Mental health is one of the main causes of death among pregnant women in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) published its multi-year maternal mortality report on Monday, August 1, 2022. The report analyzes the deaths of pregnant women due to complications over a three-year span. The study showed women on Medicaid are eight times more likely...
Professor: Voters backed school choice because they 'don't know how to read' complex proposal
AUSTIN, TEXAS (TND) — A professor at Stephen F. Austin State University said Thursday that Texas Republicans only voted in support of school choice because they don’t understand the “convoluted language” of a state ballot proposition on the issue. The remark came after school choice advocate...
