ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois launches Manufacturing Matters tour

By WICS Staff
khqa.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Back to school sales tax holiday for the Heartland this weekend

With school starting back up soon, state revenue departments want to help families who might be struggling with purchasing school supplies. This is done through sales tax holidays that exempt certain items from the state's sales tax, and Missouri and Iowa are both holding theirs this weekend. The state of...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee

Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to address the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee’s first meeting Thursday morning. The committee’s meeting was prompted by Gov. Parson declaring a drought alert for 53 of the state’s most southern counties. The Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin said there are...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
khqa.com

July was a five-year high for stranded drivers across the Show-Me State

AAA reported a five-year July high for stranded drivers in Missouri. Their crews responded to 43,429 stranded drivers in the month of July alone, according to a press release. AAA spokesperson for the St. Louis Regional Headquarters, Nick Chabarria said 40% of issues dealt with car batteries and tires. He...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy