Topeka, KS

Dog swim days in Topeka

 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- Two Topeka Aquatic Centers are hosting dog swim days before the summer ends.

The dog swim days will be available at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center on Aug. 11 and at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center on Aug. 15. The event will open from 5-7 p.m. It costs $5 per dog and each dog must be vaccinated and carefully watched and controlled by their owners.

Owners are welcome to bring toys to toss into the water for their dogs to fetch. Those with smaller dogs may be more comfortable with just simply remaining in the shallow area of the aquatic center.

Happy Basset presents ‘6 beers for 6 years’ celebrating their anniversary

This event is special because it holds a variety of dogs interreacting with their owners and other dogs within the aquatic centers.

KSNT News

