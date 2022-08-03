ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

By The Associated Press
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK

Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Choking#Violent Crime#District#The Associated Press
country1037fm.com

That Moment When A Cop Pulls Over His Boss…On Video!

This is one of those situations that so good, there’s no way you could make it up. The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is a 30-mile-long bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. For those of us who have ever traveled it on a regular basis, there are a couple of thoughts that you can’t help but have. One: what happens if there’s a wreck on this thing. And two: does anyone EVER get nailed for speeding? Seriously, that bridge is like a scary, elevated Autobahn. Anyway, there’s been a funny answer for question number two. Not long after Louisiana lawmakers ordered a crackdown on speeding on Interstate 10 on the bridge, and State Police Col. Lamar Davis passed on the order to pull over any speeding drivers on the bridge, a vehicle was pulled over for doing 30mph over the speed limit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge

A Zachary man entrusted with caring for three children through a state foster program was arrested Thursday, accused of raping and sexually abusing the youths over at least two years, booking records show. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies booked Michael Hadden, 52, on counts of third degree rape, molestation of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Detectives investigate deadly shooting off Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Detectives identified the victim as Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge. BRPD said the shooting happened on Dutton Avenue near Hollywood Street around 10:15 p.m. There was...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy