Suspect charged with murder months after 2 people were stabbed to death in West Baton Rouge

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge Police arrest Gonzales man allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
Baton Rouge Police reported the arrest of a Gonzales man who allegedly was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Aug. 1. Danny Ricks, 39, of Gonzales was arrested six days later with the help of an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, according to police. Dedra Marshall, 54, of Baton Rouge died...
wbrz.com
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two children — one of them just 4 years old — were hurt in a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 35-year-old were injured in the shooting. All victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.
wbrz.com
State Police: Two drivers killed Saturday night in separate crashes on same Tangipahoa Parish highway
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two drivers were killed Saturday night in separate single-vehicle crashes on the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the first crash happened shortly after 11:10 p.m. Saturday on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond.
wbrz.com
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
wbrz.com
Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Avenue Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was immediately available....
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
wbrz.com
Murder suspect booked into jail after high-speed chase near Mid City Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase involving a potential murder suspect ended in a violent wreck near Mid City Thursday. Photos from the crash scene, located around the intersection of North Street and N 35th Street, showed a wrecked pickup truck and sedan. Police had closed off the intersection by around 2:30 p.m.
wbrz.com
Police investigating reported shooting outside Burger King on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning near the Burger King on Coursey Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired near Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Saturday. Police said they believe a victim in the incident...
wbrz.com
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
brproud.com
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
wbrz.com
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
KNOE TV8
‘You’ve got to do better:’ Neighbors react to mom arrested in connection with 2-year-olds overdose death
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother blamed for the overdose death of her two-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson, will stay in jail tonight. This comes after East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore requested Whitney Ard’s bond be revoked. Ard has been charged with negligent homicide, after the coroner’s...
Mother of slain Louisiana teen says the bullets weren’t meant for him
The mother of an Abbeville teen who was murdered is speaking out and says her son was not the intended target of the shooters.
wbrz.com
State Police: Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle burst into flames after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish
ROSELAND - A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish late Friday night. State Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday on I-55 near LA 1048 in Roseland. It claimed the life of an unidentified driver.
Driver dead, passenger hospitalized after fiery crash in Tangipahoa Parish
Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl outside of the Mall of Louisiana, according to an arrest warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department. The warrant states that the female victim met Kwan Allen, 20, through a mutual friend on social...
wbrz.com
Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.
WDSU
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish after their car hit a tree and engulfed in flames
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police have reported that a driver died in a car accident in Tangipahoa Parish after their car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on Friday night. Initial reports reveal that a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near...
Suspect for Bradley Street shooting involved in car chase; now in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police chase of a murder suspect ended in a crash around North Street on Thursday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say the suspect’s car crashed into another car at North and N. 36th Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
