Frederick County, MD

Amtrak train strikes tractor-trailer in Frederick County

By Thomas Robertson
WTOP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WTOP

Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick

A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
FREDERICK, MD
wmar2news

Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Tractor-trailer was stuck on tracks in Maryland Amtrak train collision, police say

BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday in Frederick County was trapped on the tracks by traffic, police said Thursday. Units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the MARC Train Station in Brunswick for the crash, Brunswick Police said. An Amtrak train carrying 140 people hit the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer carrying lumber. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to hit a truck in front of it, which then crashed into the Brunswick Train Station building, police said.The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and was the only reported injury, according to police. Witnesses reported there was a traffic backup outside the train station when the crossing bars began to close, and that the vehicle had nowhere to go between the traffic, police said. Brunswick Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and fire and rescue teams from Frederick and Loudoun Counties responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing. 
BRUNSWICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Amtrak train collides with semi-truck in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak train carrying 140 passengers collided with a semi-trailer truck hauling lumber in Brunswick, Maryland Wednesday evening, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said they were notified of the crash along South Maple Avenue at 5:25 p.m. A Frederick County...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Train Accident In Brunswick Wednesday Afternoon

One person was taken to the hospital. Brunswick, Md. (KM) – Emergency personnel from Frederick, Washington and Jefferson Counties were dispatched to the Brunswick MARC station at 201 Maple Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for a train accident. Frederick County Fire and Rescue says a tractor trailer was stopped at...
BRUNSWICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A contractor was struck by lightning Thursday night in Nottingham after storms battered the Baltimore area, officials said. Units responded to the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard for the report of a man struck by lightning, Baltimore County Fire Department said.  The man was hospitalized with critical injuries. The man's current condition is unknown. 
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WTOP

I-66 toll lanes scheduled to open in December

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. With less than six months until the expected opening date for the Interstate 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, work crews are cranking through over $30 million worth of work per month as they race to the megaproject’s finish line.
GAINESVILLE, VA
DC News Now

Hagerstown police investigate murder at apartment complex

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Hotel In Westminster

No injuries were reported. Westminster, Md. (KM) – There were no injuries from a fire at a hotel in Westminster early Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says shortly after 1:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the Boston Inn at 533 Baltimore Boulevard for a building fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing the flames under control.
WESTMINSTER, MD
wfmd.com

Md. 355 Bridge Over Bennett Creek In Frederick County To Reopen

A replacement project has been completed. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Maryland Route 355 bridge over Bennett Creek in Frederick County is set to open this week. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the original span built in 1924 has been replaced. The $20.1 million project began in 2019, and has been completed.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Increased emergency presence expected in Winchester through 8/10

The City of Winchester announced through their CitE-Newsletter that increased emergency presence and personnel is to be expected at the Shihadeh Innovation Center today Aug. 5 through Wed. Aug 10. The activity will take place behind John Handley High School today Aug. 5 until 6 p.m. for training exercises. The...
WINCHESTER, VA
abc27.com

Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA

