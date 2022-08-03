Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez is looking toward the future, and even hopes to start a family one day. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer sat down with Raquelle Stevens and Ashley cook for a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation on Friday (Aug. 5), where she revealed what she sees for herself in the years to come. “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO