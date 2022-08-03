Read on www.billboard.com
Related
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues
Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder
The Gray Man knocked off the Netflix #1 spot by surprise new original movie
Netflix has a new number one movie
tvinsider.com
Keanu Reeves Officially Signs on to Star in ‘Devil in the White City’ at Hulu
Keanu Reeves is set to star in the Devil in the White City limited series at Hulu, the streamer announced Thursday, August 4 during its Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. The adaptation of the 2003 bestseller by Erik Larson has been given a series order, with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio set to executive produce.
RELATED PEOPLE
Selena Gomez ‘Hopes to Be Married & to Be a Mom’ in the Future
Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez is looking toward the future, and even hopes to start a family one day. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer sat down with Raquelle Stevens and Ashley cook for a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation on Friday (Aug. 5), where she revealed what she sees for herself in the years to come. “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Matthew McConaughey Once Said Kate Hudson Was ‘Very Easy to Be Attracted to’
Chemistry is one of the main ingredients when making a romantic movie. The lead actors must convince the viewers that they are truly and madly in love with one another for it to make sense. While it’s easy for seasoned actors to fake that emotion, for others, it comes naturally. Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson have years of acting experience, but they have their chemistry on lock for movies. McConaughey once said Hudson was “very easy to be attracted to.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
Dakota Johnson Says Dad Don Johnson ‘Couldn’t Really Stop Me’ From Becoming an Actor
Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson wanted to see her go off to college, but the young actor was determined to follow in her parents' footsteps.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Why Was Howie Mandel Missing?
Howie Mandel and America’s Got Talent go hand in hand. The actor and comedian has been a judge on the hit NBC show since 2010. Between co-judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Mandel is the longest-tenured judge on the show. At the beginning of the season, Mandel...
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’
Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Comments / 0