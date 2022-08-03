Houston's elite hospitals score No. 1 spots in prestigious new list of best in U.S. and Texas

Read on houston.culturemap.com
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
3 cherished Montrose family restaurants' closure leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Cherished trio of Montrose Italian family restaurants will soon shutter to make way for new dining district. The historic restaurants will be transformed into a new complex of six food and beverage concepts, the first of which is slated to open by the end of the year.
CultureMap Houston
Houston crawls to surprising spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. In what may shock anyone who has actually visited both cities, Dallas topped Houston and made the No. 1 slot.
Houston melts in new list of best and worst ice cream cities in the U.S.
A national survey finds that Houston just isn't a great city to eat ice cream. Gird thyself: According to a list of of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, H-Town is the fifth-worst city in the U.S. The survey, compiled by real estate brokerage Home Bay, ranks...
Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history
An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
Community-minded California restaurant stands up in The Woodlands with burgers, craft beer, and more
A Los Angeles-based restaurant devoted to classic American food will make its Texas debut in The Woodlands next week. The Stand will begin its soft opening Wednesday, August 10 in the Hughes Landing development (2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700). Described as “American classics redefined,” The Stand serves a range...
CultureMap Houston
Texas-born trio The Chicks add Houston date to national tour
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Houston. The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one show...
Garth Brooks reveals his abs, favorite BBQ, hilarious fitness tips, and more ahead of his NRG Stadium show
Dressed in a sea-gray sweatshirt, jeans, and baseball hat, Garth Brooks looks more ready to chill on a sofa than prep for a massive stadium concert. Minutes before soundcheck for his wildly anticipated NRG Stadium concert on Saturday, August 6, the country icon stops by to chat with media about the Houston show that closes his (once-again) record-breaking tour. (Tickets are still available here.)
Houston real estate giant cracks down on carbon emissions
Houston-based real estate giant Hines is on a mission to make its entire global portfolio free of carbon emissions. Hines recently set a target of its 1,530 properties in 28 countries being net-zero operational carbon by 2040, including the 27.7 million square feet of space it owns or manages in the Houston area. Operational carbon refers to greenhouse gases produced by building operations.
CultureMap Houston
5 Houston hot-pink essentials to rock this summer's viral Barbiecore trend
Photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the new Barbie movie have been breaking the internet this summer. They are rockin' everything we love about the iconic Barbie and Ken duo; from the costumes to the hairstyles — fans can't get enough. While audiences will...
Piping-hot pizzeria slinging signature, flavorful pies heats up Medical Center with sixth Houston location
Medical center workers, patients, and their families will soon have a fresh new alternative to hospital cafeterias. Dallas-based Zalat Pizza will open its sixth Houston-area location near the Medical Center on Tuesday, August 9 (2303 W. Holcombe Blvd). Founded by native Houstonian and University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat...
Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest
Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
Longtime wine bar and restaurant pours its final glass in CityCentre this month
A staple of CityCentre dining will close at the end of this month. The Tasting Room will pour its final glasses of wine on August 27. Open in CityCentre since 2011, The Tasting Room's owner Lasco Enterprises stated that the development's landlord opted not to renew its lease on the space. Once boasting four locations across the Houston area — including a flagship location in Uptown Park that shuttered in 2020 — the closure of its final outpost will end the wine bar and restaurant's time on the dining scene.
CultureMap Houston
3 Houston restaurants dish out new charitable promotions for generous diners
Houston Restaurant Weeks may be the most prominent charity dining event taking place during August, but it isn't the only one. Three Houston restaurants have used the charitable feelings created by HRW to launch their own events that support equally worthy causes. Kenny & Ziggy's chef-owner Ziggy Gruber has recruited...
Houston Zoo's beer-themed bash brews up a wild return this fall
One of the most popular draws at Houston’s most beloved wildlife attractions is back for fall fun for beer and animal lovers. Brew at the Zoo, a showcase of local breweries on Houston Zoo grounds, returns Friday, September 16, running from 6 pm to 10pm, with last call at 9:30 pm.
CultureMap Houston
2 Houston chefs at high-profile restaurants make major moves
One of Houston’s highest-profile legacy restaurants recently welcomed a new executive chef. Meanwhile, one of 2021’s most exciting newcomers saw its chef suddenly depart. Here’s a quick look at the latest food news to know. Berg Hospitality has named Brian Sutton as the new executive chef for...
Face the scorching Houston summer sun with these tips from local skin care experts
Swimsuits and sun-kissed skin are synonymous with summer. And because we live in Houston, where the triple-digit temps show no sign of letting up — summer also means amping up skin care routines. From finding the best sunscreen to learning how to apply products and prep for a day...
CultureMap Houston
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among America's richest
Folks live well in Houston and its surrounding suburbs and cities, and a new study illustrates just how well. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks names three Greater Houston-area neighbors Pearland, League City, and Sugar Land among the richest big cities in the U.S. HomeSnacks looked at three data...
CultureMap Houston
Powerhouse new CEO sets the stage for Hobby Center for the Performing Arts' next big act
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is getting a new head honcho. Mark Folkes takes over as president and CEO on August 22. For those who may be unfamiliar with Folkes, here’s a quick primer. When Stages opened its fabulous new facility The Gordy in 2020, it was Mark Folkes who was instrumental in making it happen. He arrived at the organization in 2015, and over the next five years of fundraising and promotion, pushed that project through to completion.
Prominent Houston banking family gifts $4M to UH's innovative new center for minority entrepreneurship
A prominent Houston family has just made a sizable investment in the University of Houston’s in the C. T. Bauer College of Business. The Dakri family has pledged $4 million in support of the Bauer College’s new Center for Economic Inclusion, which which aims to develop minority entrepreneurship and business development.
CultureMap Houston
Comments / 0