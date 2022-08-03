Read on fstoppers.com
How to Battle Through Growing Pains as a Photographer
Growing as an artist isn’t always fun. But being the best artist you can be requires you to lean into the growing pains to reach your full potential. An interesting phenomenon has been happening on the majority of my photo shoots in the last year. It’s not the first time this has occurred in my life. And it won’t be the last. The phenomenon itself is hard to explain. Neither particularly good nor bad. Just a fact. But at some point during what seems like all my recent photoshoots, I have found myself incredibly aggravated. Not at the subject. Not at the client. Not even really at myself. Rather, just a general malaise that comes over me in the process of shooting. A feeling that I want more.
A Beginner's Guide to Aperture in Video
There are certainly a lot of similarities between photo and video, but there are also some fundamental differences you should be aware of to ensure you get the best results. If you are new to video and working on the fundamentals, check out this excellent tutorial that will show you how aperture works in video and how to properly adjust it to get your best results.
Great Blue Herons
Awesome bird to study. These were photographed at San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary in Irvine, California.
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
I mean - yes, I like the motive and yes. I could create more contrast in the photo but I like the subtle tone. I could probably also enhance the dark area in the bottom? But it's not totally black and it makes the viewer look more naturally into the silhouette of the mountains.
3 Powerful Editing Tools in Lightroom
It used to be that Lightroom was for cataloging and basic edits and Photoshop was reserved for the more serious work, but in the last few iterations, the former has made some major strides. You can now do some impressively complex edits without ever leaving Lightroom. This helpful video tutorial will show you three advanced tools in Lightroom that will make your edits more efficient and help you create better images.
Too glam to give a damn
From the workshop with @lindsayadler_photo In Oslo! Love this old hollywood look and the model was amazing.
How to Retouch a Portrait Using Frequency Separation in Photoshop
There are many different techniques you can use to retouch a portrait, and one of the more advanced and powerful out there is frequency separation. This helpful video tutorial will show you what frequency separation is and how to use it to edit a photo. Coming to you from Julia...
A Beginner's Guide to White Balance in Photography
Along with shutter speed, aperture, and ISO, white balance is one of the most fundamental settings on your camera and something you will want to consider before you take a photo. So, what is white balance and why does it matter? This excellent video tutorial will introduce you to white balance, what it is, and how to control it for better images.
A Powerful Editing Tool for Landscape Images in Capture One
Rarely is a landscape photograph finished when you press the shutter, as the vast majority of such images will take some amount of post-processing to create a finished result. Capture One is the tool of choice for many professional photographers, and this helpful video tutorial will show you one of its most useful tools for creating compelling final results.
How to Take Sharp Handheld Macro Photos
Although sharpness is important in just about every genre, it is a particularly strong priority in macro photography. However, it is particularly challenging in macro work, especially when you are not working in a studio where you have complete control over the placement or stabilization of your subject. If you want to shoot on the go without setting up a tripod every time, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you some helpful tips for getting sharp images even when shooting handheld.
