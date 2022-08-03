Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts

Read on www.kctv5.com
Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
WIBW
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
KCTV 5
Man wanted in connection to quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence, Kan.
LAWRENCE, Kan (KCTV/AP) --- A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in the city, according to Butler Township Chief of Police John Porter. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. On Friday, Aug. 5, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found in southeast Lawrence...
LJWORLD
Jury convicts Lawrence man on attempted murder charges; he says he became violent after smoking synthetic marijuana laced with PCP
A Douglas County jury convicted a man on Friday on two counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges for a shooting that occurred in 2020. Charles Darnell Thomas II, 37, was facing four counts of attempted second-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery, and three felony counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. The charges stem from an incident on July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of East 19th Street, when Thomas is alleged to have beaten his pregnant girlfriend with a gun before firing the gun at the woman, his friend, and two of the children in the trailer they shared.
WIBW
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate deadly stabbing; third homicide in area since May
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street. Officers were called out to the area on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, an adult male was found in the stairwell in the apartment complex. He was...
WIBW
Lawrence woman arrested on 111 counts related to fraud of coworkers, neighbors
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman is behind bars on 111 counts related to fraud after she stole personal information from coworkers, acquaintances and neighbors and used it to charge thousands to their bank accounts. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, investigators arrested Billie Jean Peterson,...
WIBW
Two arrested after Auburn mail thefts
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an Auburn mail theft investigation led officials to a couple in Auburn. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials arrested Randi M. Reaney, 37, and Ethan S. Jennings, 31, both of Topeka, after an investigation into alleged mail theft in Auburn.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man found dead southeast of Lawrence in January had been released from jail, went missing
The man whose body was found southeast of Lawrence in January has been confirmed to be Guy Wayne Collins, 47, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a DNA confirmation from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, according to a news release. Collins was released from...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha woman arrested on drug charges
A 41-year-old Hiawatha woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday evening, following the serving of a search warrant. According to Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff Office's Drug Task Force - with assistance from the Hiawatha Police Department - conducted a search warrant at 414 Pawnee St.
Kansas man with a history of crime is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Scott A. Gann of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested him in...
KCTV 5
‘Part of me is dead’: Family pleads for answers after KC mother of 3 shot to death in car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Kansas City children are mourning the loss of their mother. Twenty-eight-year-old Muasheya Jackson was killed in a double shooting on Thursday night near 50th and Olive streets. “It just don’t seem right,” her 13-year-old daughter Kei-Myah Jackson told KCTV5. She described her last memory...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating homicide on E. 49th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street. Police confirm the 96th homicide of the year happened before 5 p.m. on Saturday. No information about the cause or the victim has been provided at this time. This is...
Fentanyl exposure sends Kansas officer to hospital
OSAWATOMIE (KSNT) – A police officer with the Osawatomie Police Department was rushed to a hospital after exposure to fentanyl earlier this week. According to the Osawatomie Police Department, it happened just after 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the 800 block of First Street. Officers stopped a vehicle and investigated the driver for the […]
KCTV 5
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
KCTV 5
2 charged following undercover investigation into operators of catalytic converter buying business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An undercover investigation into a Kansas City business that buys catalytic converters led to prosecutors filing charges against two men. William Hackney and Jonathan Hackney are charged with felony receiving stolen property. According to court documents, when officers did covert surveillance on the operators of...
With 15-year-old charged in Olathe homicide, prosecutor concerned about surge of teen crime
A 15-year-old has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in an Olathe homicide. Prosecutors plan to try the teen as an adult.
