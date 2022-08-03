ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts

By Emily Rittman
KCTV 5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
LJWORLD

Jury convicts Lawrence man on attempted murder charges; he says he became violent after smoking synthetic marijuana laced with PCP

A Douglas County jury convicted a man on Friday on two counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges for a shooting that occurred in 2020. Charles Darnell Thomas II, 37, was facing four counts of attempted second-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery, and three felony counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. The charges stem from an incident on July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of East 19th Street, when Thomas is alleged to have beaten his pregnant girlfriend with a gun before firing the gun at the woman, his friend, and two of the children in the trailer they shared.
WIBW

Two arrested after Auburn mail thefts

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an Auburn mail theft investigation led officials to a couple in Auburn. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials arrested Randi M. Reaney, 37, and Ethan S. Jennings, 31, both of Topeka, after an investigation into alleged mail theft in Auburn.
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hiawatha woman arrested on drug charges

A 41-year-old Hiawatha woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday evening, following the serving of a search warrant. According to Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff Office's Drug Task Force - with assistance from the Hiawatha Police Department - conducted a search warrant at 414 Pawnee St.
HIAWATHA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man with a history of crime is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Scott A. Gann of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested him in...
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating homicide on E. 49th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street. Police confirm the 96th homicide of the year happened before 5 p.m. on Saturday. No information about the cause or the victim has been provided at this time. This is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Fentanyl exposure sends Kansas officer to hospital

OSAWATOMIE (KSNT) – A police officer with the Osawatomie Police Department was rushed to a hospital after exposure to fentanyl earlier this week. According to the Osawatomie Police Department, it happened just after 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the 800 block of First Street. Officers stopped a vehicle and investigated the driver for the […]
OSAWATOMIE, KS
KCTV 5

Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy