Police search for truck after woman reportedly seen bloody, yelling for help

Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of 36 9mm handguns stolen last month from a Lopatcong Township gun store. Someone kicked in the door at Tech Ops International Gun Shop, in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, between 6 p.m. July 26 and about 6 a.m. July 27, Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said. A two-by-four piece of lumber was then removed from behind the door, Pfeiffer said.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO