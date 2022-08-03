Preparing kids' mental health to head back to school | Wear The Gown

Read on www.kens5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
news4sanantonio.com
How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule
SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
saobserver.com
SAISD PARENTS: HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR BACK 2 SCHOOL
The First Day of School Kicks off August 16th, Here is What You Need To Know. This week we begin the countdown as our schools will soon open their doors to welcome back all students. Parents, SAISD’s first day of school is Aug. 16, just know that if you haven’t had time to register your child, please do it soon. In the next fifteen days, many things need to be done before the school year begins; for instance, register for the Frontline Parent Portal App, which keeps you informed on your child’s grades and attendance and allows you to email all your child’s teachers. If any of our parents want to volunteer, you will need to register or renew your application through the Garden App. The link can be found on the SAISD website under the Office of Family and Community Engagement. SAISD is not requiring all their schools to wear a uniform, so please contact your child’s campus to find out if they have to wear a certain uniform. The school board has suggested that our children wear a clear or mesh backpack to help keep our schools safe. Some of our campuses will not have a Parent Room this school year but will have closets with various items to help our students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw35.com
Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses
SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
Mandy Gutierrez, former Robb Elementary principal, reassigned to new position
SAN ANTONIO — About a week after she was reinstated from administrative leave by district officials, Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will now start preparing for a new role. The district on Friday announced Gutierrez will shift to the position of assistant director of special education for Uvalde...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
The Wash Tub is offering FREE car washes for teachers
SAN ANTONIO — An area car wash want s to show teachers just how much they are appreciated by offering free car washes!. The Wash Tub is giving local teachers, faculty, and staff a free “Premier Shine” car wash. The offer is valid at all 25 Wash Tub locations from August 4 – 7, 2022. Folks must show their employee ID to take advantage of this offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North East ISD faced with bus driver shortage with school just a week away
SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District is working to address an ongoing bus driver shortage as the first day of classes quickly approach. “This is one typical area where we do usually have a shortage in our bus drivers, but we’ve not seen it to this extent before,” said Aubrey Chancellor, NEISD’s executive director of communications.
'Zero closure' | Shana DiMambro's family says new info on her death leaves more questions
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office believes it could take anywhere from several months to a year for the Travis County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death for 45-year-old Shana DiMambro. Over the phone on Saturday, CCSO public information officer Jennifer Smith told KENS...
KSAT 12
Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes
SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app. If you are already registered on the app,...
tpr.org
San Antonio’s Animal Care Services answers an influx of calls for animal neglect amid heat wave
The heat wave continues to sear San Antonio into August - the hottest month of the year – and one of the consequences of such heat is felt and seen among the city’s facilities devoted to animals. For example, Animal Care Services and several animal shelters report that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Braunfels enrollment in public schools continues to increase
Enrollment in local schools is growing at a rate much faster than the rest of the state. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Enrollment in New Braunfels and Comal ISDs increased at a rate higher than enrollment overall in Texas public schools, according to the most recent data from the Texas Education Agency and local districts. According to the TEA, Texas schools grew by 1% from the 2020-21 school year. In NBISD, that number was 4.19%, and in CISD growth in school enrollment was 6.82% year over year.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
Father charged after baby's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome
SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing charges of injury to a child after a baby was hurt back in July, San Antonio police said. The affidavit for an arrest warrant says baby Isaiah Herrera was just 64 days old when he ended up in the hospital, unresponsive. Doctors tell investigators the boy's injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
KSAT 12
New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
kjrh.com
10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days
After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29. The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0