Curley Boo Johnson’s Skills For Life Camp going strong, adding to ‘Boo Camp’ family in year 15

CHAMPAIGN — Skyy Clark has been full-go for just two workouts, cleared of any doctor’s restrictions as he recovered from a partially torn ACL and unencumbered by the weight of trust in his surgically-repaired left knee. In those two workouts, Illini head coach Brad Underwood saw the Clark that had earned a five-star recruiting ranking, before the injury and before the prized freshman guard signed with Illinois.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO