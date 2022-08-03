Curley Boo Johnson’s Skills For Life Camp going strong, adding to ‘Boo Camp’ family in year 15

Read on www.hoiabc.com
Underwood on fully-cleared Skyy Clark: 'It was the Skyy I saw two years ago'
CHAMPAIGN — Skyy Clark has been full-go for just two workouts, cleared of any doctor’s restrictions as he recovered from a partially torn ACL and unencumbered by the weight of trust in his surgically-repaired left knee. In those two workouts, Illini head coach Brad Underwood saw the Clark that had earned a five-star recruiting ranking, before the injury and before the prized freshman guard signed with Illinois.
Fred Jackson welcomes aspiring football players to camp
ANKENY, Iowa — Former NFL running back Fred Jackson was in Iowa on Saturday. Jackson held his "Fred Jackson Football Camp" at the DMACC campus in Ankeny as he welcomed all aspiring youth football players. KCCI sports reporter Shannon Ehrhardt caught up with the pros.
Legendary Manual Coach Dick Van Scyoc Dies at 98
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Legendary Manual basketball coach Dick Van Scyoc died Friday, according to his family. He was 98. Van Scyoc coached 48 years of Illinois high school basketball and retired in 1994 as the winningest coach in state history with 826 victories. Van Scyoc coach at Peoria Manual the final 28 years of […]
