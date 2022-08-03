ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NEWS BRIEF: ‘It’s shameful’ - Politicians weigh in on Music Midtown shutdown

By CL News Staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 45

clrdg
3d ago

Ridiculous, criminals carry no matter what the law is. If you are afraid of law abiding citizens that have passed a background check, have never been in prison you are either a criminal or support more crime

AtHomeInTheSouth
2d ago

Really, this is just an attempt to get Abrams face in the news one more time before she becomes the "twice defeated" candidate for governor. Everyone I know is really tired of seeing her mug, just go away, there are plenty of openings for school bus drivers.

Donald Vilandre
2d ago

No, the committee ended the Concert!! Stop blaming it on our laws. They act like no one ever had guns on their person's in the passed when nothing was ever checked!! Crimmals always carried and attended those things.

Black Enterprise

Black Economic Alliance PAC Endorses Stacey Abrams, Rev. Warnock, and Down-Ballot Candidates in Georgia

The Black Economic Alliance PAC (BEA PAC), a nonpartisan group of Black business leaders that supports candidates who prioritize improving economic conditions for Black people, is proud to endorse a slate of candidates in Georgia looking to improve conditions for equitable access to work, wages, and wealth and protect voting rights for all Georgians. The BEA PAC is supporting Stacey Abrams for Governor, Reverend Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate, Sanford Bishop for the U.S. House of Representatives (GA-02), Jen Jordan for Attorney General, and Bee Nguyen for Secretary of State. The BEA PAC has also re-endorsed U.S. House Representative Lucy McBath (GA-07).
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Race Massacre anniversary events planned

Historic markers, a one-act play, community discussions and tours are being planned for the September anniversary of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, in which at least 25 African Americans were hunted down and lynched by a mob of white men and boys over a four-day spree. A grassroots coalition is working to restore the killings and their legacy to public memory, and activists are seeking participation from the public in staging events around the date, the Associated Press reports.
11Alive

Kemp: Gun, abortion laws aren't hurting business in Georgia

CLAYTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia’s gun policies aren’t hurting business, days after Music Midtown canceled its 2022 event. Kemp said because new businesses are taking root in Georgia, it’s a "distraction" to suggest that Georgia’s gun laws or abortion laws are making business more difficult.
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
CBS 46

Georgia ministry helps supply bulletproof vests and helmets to volunteers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ”Our organization started with work in Ukraine in 1993,” said Rob Browne President and CEO of YouthReach International. YouthReach International works with and supports at-risk youth, all over the world. When the war started in Ukraine, the teams with YouthReach, continued on with their mission, but in a different way.
WXIA 11 Alive

In Georgia's film industry, it's money over politics

DORAVILLE, Ga. — California’s high-profile effort to pull filmmakers out of Georgia won’t be easy. Economists say Georgia’s tax incentives for filmmakers remain the most generous in the country – even if Hollywood doesn’t like Georgia’s politics. A studio expansion project in Doraville...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math

When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants six times since then, and […] The post Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says

The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WGAU

Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth

As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
wpsdlocal6.com

A look at Tennessee's primary elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason...
PLANetizen

Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free

Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
