NEWS BRIEF: ‘It’s shameful’ - Politicians weigh in on Music Midtown shutdown

The Black Economic Alliance PAC (BEA PAC), a nonpartisan group of Black business leaders that supports candidates who prioritize improving economic conditions for Black people, is proud to endorse a slate of candidates in Georgia looking to improve conditions for equitable access to work, wages, and wealth and protect voting rights for all Georgians. The BEA PAC is supporting Stacey Abrams for Governor, Reverend Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate, Sanford Bishop for the U.S. House of Representatives (GA-02), Jen Jordan for Attorney General, and Bee Nguyen for Secretary of State. The BEA PAC has also re-endorsed U.S. House Representative Lucy McBath (GA-07).

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO