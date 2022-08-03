ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

NEWS BRIEF: SCAD appoints Lace Walker as new director of inclusion

By CL News Staff
creativeloafing.com
 3 days ago
Grice Connect

New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was a big day for 350 students as they move onto Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus. Four hundred more are expected to move in on Saturday. Operation Move-In. A day full of unloading cars and stepping to a new home for some and a familiar place for others.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 4,500 of Georgia Southern’s 20,000 students in Statesboro move on to campus this weekend. university leaders say they try to make the process as personable as they do efficient - rain or shine. It’s the busiest weekend in the Boro with thousands of...
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
SAVANNAH, GA
creativeloafing.com

ATL BREWS: Anniversaries, luaus and dance parties on tap

Join Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon in Alpharetta for Family Dance Party on Friday, Aug. 5, from 6-9 p.m. They’ll have a live dj, food, and free giveaways courtesy of Halcyon. Then on Saturday, Aug. 6, join them for Gentleman’s Day with Legends Distillery and try their line of spirits and enjoy live music and BBQ specials.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Classroom materials for 9/11 teaching now available

A recent poll on intolerance found that 51 percent of Muslim parents surveyed said their children suffered bullying in school, according to the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta. Ahead of the upcoming September 11 anniversary, the ISB is recommending the use of age-appropriate resources to examine ongoing consequences of the attacks.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WSAV News 3

Plant Riverside District continuing Movies in the Park series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Plant Riverside District is continuing its Movies In The Park series through September, but now with a new start time. Movie screenings will begin at 7 p.m. every Sunday now through Sept. 4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Lawn chair seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. popcorn, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah

“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
SAVANNAH, GA
creativeloafing.com

'Tie One On' Anniversary Bash

Atlanta-based, award winning Monday Night Brewing is toasting to 11 years with their anniversary bash, 'Tie One On.' Saturday is for 21+ adults with VIP from 11am-9pm and General Admission from 12pm-9pm. Party-goers can look forward to 50+ beer tap list, including two special debut releases. Food, as well as live music will be up and running throughout the day. Guests can also expect a Late Night Party, which is included in your Saturday ticket! DJ Empress Rah will be spinning from 10pm-1am.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Bananas’ ESPN series to air in 2 weeks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s exciting news for our neighbors on Victory Drive. The Savannah Bananas will soon be on the worldwide stage. Bananaland, an original series will premier Aug. 19 on ESPN+. Promoters say it will show why thousands are calling it the greatest show in baseball.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
creativeloafing.com

Shellebrate with Bully Boy

National Oyster Day is on Friday, August 5th and oyster lovers are invited to enjoy a shucking good time at Bully Boy. In addition to menu favorites, Boss Gibson oysters and Devil’s Bandit oysters, Chef Dung will be serving three special offerings in honor the occasion. For $15, guests can also explore the Chef's Oyster Plate featuring three oysters, each with its own topping including Hokkaido Bafun uni, ikura, and caviar. Bully Boy’s full dinner menu and its expansive list of sake, wine, beer and signature cocktails will also be available. For more information or to make a reservation, visit, www.bullyboyatl.com, or call 678-904-5607. Located just off the Atlanta BeltLine at 828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, Bully Boy is open for dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Stay connected on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @bullyboyatl.
ATLANTA, GA
Garden & Gun

A New Savannah Bakery Celebrates Local Flavors

“Any city I go to, I immediately check out all the coffee shops and bakeries,” says Chef Rob Newton, the mastermind behind Savannah’s hot new restaurant, Fleeting, located in the Thompson Hotel on the Eastern Wharf. Newton and his team have just opened their own coffee shop and bakery just off the Thompson’s lobby, called Stevedore. Open seven days a week, the menu includes cheesy sandwiches, buttery croissants, loaves of benne seed studded bread, focaccia with herbs grown in the garden out back, and even fresh eggs in the grab-and-go section.
SAVANNAH, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Race Massacre anniversary events planned

Historic markers, a one-act play, community discussions and tours are being planned for the September anniversary of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, in which at least 25 African Americans were hunted down and lynched by a mob of white men and boys over a four-day spree. A grassroots coalition is working to restore the killings and their legacy to public memory, and activists are seeking participation from the public in staging events around the date, the Associated Press reports.
ATLANTA, GA

