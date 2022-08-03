ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County

Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29. Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday. A photo of Shaffer...
ERATH COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

How to register: All Kind Animal Initiative hosts its 4th free vaccine clinic for Abilene Pets

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The fourth free vaccination clinic for Abilene pets will be underway at the end of August, thanks to All Kind Animal Initiative and its partners. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, which provides one million free pet vaccines to its partners. The vaccination clinic takes […]
ABILENE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Manhunt underway in Young County for fugitive

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in Young County are searching for a suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals who is believed to be dangerous. 29-year-old Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay is wanted on charges out of Palo Pinto County. According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, two deputies spotted Rodriguez-Garay on Highway 16 S, near Salem Loop. The deputies […]
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
GRAHAM, TX
CBS DFW

Hood County fire injures 3 firefighters

HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Colony Fire, that quickly spread near Tolar, injured three firefighters. One firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body and was taken to Parkland Health Burn Unit. Two other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spans 450 acres and is 20% contained as of Wednesday evening. The fire spread quickly by establishing itself in thick oak and juniper brush, officials said.High temperatures and high winds also contributed to the fire spreading.Multiple Hood County fire departments responded to the fire. 
HOOD COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Graham, police investigating

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a body that was reportedly found in a creek. UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, Graham Police responded to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body lying in a creek bed. Officers arrived […]
GRAHAM, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying vehicle burglar

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a vehicle burglar. Sheriff’s office officials circulated a picture of the burglar Friday, saying this person, “is one of a number of individuals suspected in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Albany and Shackelford County during the night of Thursday August 4th 2022 […]
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

