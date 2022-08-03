Judge rules in favor of council candidate who rented house in Phoenix for election

Read on kjzz.org
NBC News
Analysis: Here's why Arizona is the nightmare scenario driving election reform
When politicians, legal experts, and activists say they’re worried that the forces behind Jan. 6th could successfully overturn a future election, the picture they have in mind looks an awful lot like what’s shaping up in Arizona. Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidates, who are closely aligned with...
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
Now that Kari Lake has won, the showdown for Arizona governor is only getting started
On Wednesday morning, Kari Lake was sailing with the wind at her back. The election and vote count she declared “messed up” on Tuesday night had put her in the lead by sunrise. The last round of opinion polls had predicted she would win this race by roughly double digits. One poll had...
Karrin Taylor Robson voters will decide if Kari Lake or Katie Hobbs becomes governor
Sometimes elections are not complicated. At all. Sometimes, there is no need for public opinion polls. No need for campy TV commercials. No need for political endorsements. No need for yacking pundits or predictions. ...
Gun-Brandishing Mark McCloskey Trounced in Missouri GOP Senate Primary
Eric Greitens wasn’t the only ardently pro-Trump candidate to lose in the hotly contested Missouri GOP Senate primary on Tuesday night. Mark McCloskey, the gun-brandishing lawyer who pointed his firearm at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the summer of 2020, also lost. And McCloskey didn’t just lose, he was trounced, polling throughout the night at a measly 3 percent of the vote. As of Wednesday morning, with 95 plus percent reporting, McCloskey was in fourth place, behind Rep. Bill Long (R-MO) and securing just 3 percent of the vote, or roughly 19 thousand votes. After pointing a gun at activists, the budding MAGA icon spoke at the Republican National Convention in August 2020. McCloskey’s campaign didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday night.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
Who is Kari Lake? 5 things to know about Arizona's Republican governor nominee
Arizona's Republican voters have chosen Kari Lake, the former Fox 10 news anchor turned anti-media firebrand, as their nominee for governor. Lake is a political newcomer who bested a pack of other GOP candidates by promising to reform election systems in Arizona and to secure the southern border. She won former President Donald Trump's endorsement and though she has no history in politics, Lake entered the race well known among voters after appearing in their homes on the nightly news.
Valley election update: Arpaio gains votes, close races continue and clear winners emerge
Election results continued to roll-in for the more than 100 candidates vying for city offices across metro Phoenix on Wednesday, giving residents an increasingly clearer indication of who will emerge victorious in their community when all is said and done. Kevin Hartke won his election against Ruth Jones in the Chandler's first competitive mayoral race in 16 years, and the sitting mayor of Goodyear — who was appointed after longtime leader Georgia Lord died — dominated his race. ...
Updated CDC recommendations call for face masks in 5 Arizona counties, but not Maricopa
Updated federal guidance for the first time in weeks has lifted an indoor face mask recommendation in Arizona's most populated county. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Maricopa County at the "low" COVID-19 community level on Thursday, meaning face masks are not explicitly recommended for most people in indoor public areas.
MSNBC
Joe: The Arizona GOP selected the most extreme slate of candidates
The Radical Fringe That Just Went Mainstream in Arizona
It might be nice one day to wake up and feel serene—even hopeful—about the state of American politics. To know that all of those people who have been warning about the growing threat to democracy are way ahead of their skis. But today is not that day. Arizona...
Arizona House and Senate lineup could impact your life more than the governor's race
The spotlight remains on the November matchup for Arizona governor. But state House and Senate races could have a more direct impact on voters’ lives. Sure, the next governor can use...
