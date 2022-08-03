Could Dewey land a revolutionary refinery, 100-plus jobs? Here's what we know

An unnamed oil company wants to build a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery in Dewey, Oklahoma, sources inside Dewey City Hall said.

City Manager Kevin Trease explained the City of Dewey had signed a letter of intent to open communications with the unnamed company but couldn't discuss details due to a nondisclosure agreement.

Trease could only confirm that it opens the discussion for land purchase for a jobs-related project, and initial estimates show it will bring in over 100 jobs.

According to sources, the unnamed oil company has operations in Canada, California, Texas, and Oklahoma and is looking to lease or purchase 40 acres within the City of Dewey's industrial park to build the low emissions closed loop refinery, possibly a first of its type in the United States.

Dewey's industrial park is a prime location for such a project due to its access to rail lines for receiving bulk crude oil and shipping out its refined product.

If the plan comes to fruition, the refinery would employ 120 people and could expand to as many as 200 in the future, sources say. A refinery of this size could process 60,000 to 70,000 barrels daily, making it Oklahoma's smallest oil refinery, according to sources familiar with the industry.

New housing developments would also be needed to accommodate such a significant new employer in Dewey.

Trease wanted to announce the project in July, but he is waiting for the company to give the go-ahead to make an official announcement.

"We are biting at our nails to make an announcement," Trease said

Since 2020, more than nine U.S. refineries have announced plans to cease operations; only two have opened, with the largest refining 45,000 barrels a day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

If built, the Dewey refinery would be the sixth operating facility in Oklahoma and has the potential to be the largest initial capacity oil refinery built since the 1970s.

In 2021, Oklahoma was the nation's fifth-largest producer of marketed natural gas and the sixth-largest producer of crude oil, according to the EIA.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Could Dewey land a revolutionary refinery, 100-plus jobs? Here's what we know