Wait, Did Selena Gomez Film New ‘Selena + Chef’ Season at the ‘Hannah Montana’ House?

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

The best of both worlds? Selena Gomez dropped the season 4 trailer for Selena + Chef on Wednesday (Aug. 3), and fans think she filmed the new season in a familiar locale: the Hannah Montana house.

The former Disney Channel darling heads to Malibu, Calif., for her fourth go-round on the HBO Max cooking series, and her introduction in the teaser looked familiar to eagle-eyed fans. “Hey y’all, join me at the beach for Selena + Chef season 4,” she says, standing in front of a bunch of surfboards leaned up against a white picket fence with the ocean in the background. But when the camera cut to the front of the iconic dwelling occupied by Miley Cyrus ‘ fictional Stewart family, viewers knew for certain.

“Alex Russo has Miley Stewart’s house… Ok I’m gonna cry,” one emotional fan wrote referencing Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place character, while another tweeted, “I KNEW IT WAS FAMILIAR…MY CHILDHOOD.”

Several others declared that Gomez had created a sure-to-be “iconic” and “full-circle moment” by choosing the Malibu beach house, and one in particular wrote that they’d be “waiting for Miley to make a surprise cameo” on the season, which premieres Aug. 18 on HBO Max.

An onscreen reunion between the Disney Channel stars could just be wishful thinking for now, but the list of all-star chefs guaranteed to stop by Gomez’s kitchen this season includes Adrienne Cheatham, Nick DiGiovanni, Devonn Francis, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish, Priya Krishna, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Gordon Ramsay, Rachael Ray and Paola Velez.

And while the newly 30-year-old Rare Beauty mogul serves as executive producer on the series through her July Moon production company, she’s also currently developing a reboot of the beloved 1980s classic Working Girl .

Check out some of the best reactions to seeing Gomez in the Hannah Montana house below.

