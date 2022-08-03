Semi-trailer truck nearly hits home in Dakota, Minn.

DAKOTA, Minn. (WKBT) — Bob Colby of Dakota is counting his blessings after a semi-trailer truck nearly crashed into his home for a second time.

Colby, who wasn’t hurt, was sleeping when the truck driver lost control.

The driver was coming downhill on County Road 3 and didn’t realize there was a stop at the bottom.

The driver went through the intersection at Hwy. 61, drove off an embankment and became airborne.

The truck landed about 15 feet away from the river and even closer to Colby’s home.

“I finally got out of bed at 3:30 a.m. because I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Colby said. “I came outside and saw the taillights. And that was the start of the day.”

The semi driver was not injured, and Colby’s home was not damaged this time.

But Colby hasn’t always been so lucky. In 1981, a different semi ran the same stop sign and crashed into his home.

Colby had to tear it down and rebuild.

