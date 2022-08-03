Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Brevard County and state firefighters have fully contained a 50-acre bushfire burning through heavy woodland fuel in Micco.

The fire ignited Wednesday afternoon and threatened several structures as firefighters arrived. No evacuations were ordered as firefighters worked through the night to plow lines around the blaze.

The brush fire was one of two fires in south Brevard, with a smaller wildfire burning in Malabar. That fire also was contained.

State firefighters were monitoring both sites Thursday.

The Micco wildfire began about 4 p.m. Wednesday along the 9000 block of Honeysuckle Drive.

First dubbed the Honeysuckle Fire by the Florida Forest Service, its name later changed to the Iris Fire. Naming a fire allows the responding firefighters to get to them quickly, and those in emergency command centers can prioritize resources and quickly track them down,

"Our firefighters are out there on the ground, we have lines around it and hopefully it won't jump the line," Cliff Frazier, spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service, said Wednesday

Read more: Sebastian man charged with armed bank robbery in Melbourne

'No shots fired at Florida Mall': Orange County Sheriff's Office says presumed gunshots likely fireworks

Brevard County Fire Rescue crews along with a helicopter equipped with a bucket drop responded to the blaze.

Frazier said it was not immediately known how the blazes began. A thunderstorm had moved through south Brevard a short time prior to the wildfires igniting.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @JDGallop.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Firefighters contain 50-acre brush fire in Micco and smaller one in Malabar