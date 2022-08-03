Cowboys get even with AFC team after previous debacle

Read on atozsports.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys' Latest Signing Placed On Physically Unable To Perform List
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys officially signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. While the NFC East squad is no doubt excited to welcome the four-time Pro Bowler, they won't put him to work right away. Barr was placed on the PUP list after signing his deal, giving...
NFL・
Mike Zimmer makes an appearance at Bengals training camp
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was in town on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium and training camp practice itself. Zimmer, whom fans still have a soft spot over after his tenure in the city, was seen roaming the sidelines of practice. His son, Adam, was brought on by the team this year to serve as an offensive consultant.
Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Claps Back at Jerry Jones Following Odd Accusation
Jerry Jones’ relationship with Jimmy Johnson over the years has been puzzling. Despite leading the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993, Johnson remains on the outside looking in of the team’s Ring of Honor. 22 players, coaches and executives have been inducted, yet...
The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsAmerica's Team hasn't won a Super Bowl in over two decades but it's still — by far — the most valuable NFL franchise, according to a recent valuation by Sportico.Driving the news: The value ranking comes as the Dallas Cowboys attend training camp in Oxnard, California.The big picture: The Cowboys were valued at $7.6 billion in the 2022 rankings. The Rams, with a new stadium that just hosted a Super Bowl (that they won), ranked second with a $5.9 billion valuation.Our nemesis teams have nothing on us, financially. The Giants rank fourth, the Washington Commanders rank...
Adam Jones and Chris Henry Jr. attend Bengals training camp
The Cincinnati Bengals had a pair of special visitors at training camp on Sunday. Former Bengals cornerback Adam Jones showed up to Paul Brown Stadium with Chris Henry Jr., who already has an offer from Ohio State as a freshman in high school. Jones was there to shoot some footage...
Mavericks Star Makes NBA Championship Admission
Arguably the best young player in the entire NBA, the 23-year-old Slovenian Mavericks Star Luka Doncic has been making positive comments many fans love to hear. During an exclusive interview with Marca in Paris, Doncic said:. “I always want more, I want to win the ring, and hopefully, I will...
