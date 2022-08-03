Gunman Arraigned On Murder Charge In McAllen Shooting

A fourth suspect has been arrested in the abduction of a woman in downtown Brownsville last week. Police arrested Michelle Lee Rubio on charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized crime. Her arrest comes almost a week after police took three people into custody for snatching 20-year-old Leslie Quiroga off a street in downtown Brownsville. She was let go a short time later, apparently unharmed. At the time of their arrests, the three suspects – a man, woman, and 17-year-old boy – told investigators that Quiroga owed them money.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO