Gunman Arraigned On Murder Charge In McAllen Shooting

Docs: Texas man accused of placing tracking device, hidden cameras to stalk woman
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of stalking a woman was arrested by police. Orlando Javier Villarreal was arrested on one count of stalking on July 28, according to Hidalgo County Records. ValleyCentral obtained copies of the criminal complaint for this case. On May 27, the victim reported being stalked by Villarreal. She […]
Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner charged
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
Man Charged Following Deadly Shooting In Monte Alto
A Monte Alto man has been arrested following the shooting death of a man inside his home. 33-year-old Jose Lara had called 911 Wednesday morning, saying he shot a man who had pulled a knife. Responding Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 29-year-old Rodrigo Arjona in the home...
Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed Against Man In Deadly Palmview Wreck
A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle. Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.
PD: Driver in illegal refrigerator dumping wanted
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in stopping illegal dumping. A driver was caught illegally dumping a white refrigerator on the easement of the 900 block of West Newcombe on surveillance cameras. Pharr Police describe the vehicle as a white Ford Ranger with unknown license plates. Distinguishing […]
Crash In Alamo Kills Donna Motorcyclist
It was a Donna man who was killed in a Thursday early-morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. It happened on the I-2 eastbound frontage road near Tower Road where a preliminary police investigation indicates the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog crossing the road, but lost control of his motorcycle, and crashed. A passing vehicle then ran over the driver – 29-year-old Vicente Ortiz Jr.
HCSO: Morning shooting reported, one man dead
EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office news release said that around 7:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. The homeowner called 911 and said he had shot a man after the man displayed a knife, said the news […]
Man arrested on murder charge in connection with deadly McAllen shooting
A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in McAllen, the police department said Tuesday. An arraignment for Gerardo Chapa, 30, of La Joya is pending. On Monday at about 3:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to the area of the 2000 block of...
Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
Fourth Suspect Arrested In Downtown Brownsville Kidnapping
A fourth suspect has been arrested in the abduction of a woman in downtown Brownsville last week. Police arrested Michelle Lee Rubio on charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized crime. Her arrest comes almost a week after police took three people into custody for snatching 20-year-old Leslie Quiroga off a street in downtown Brownsville. She was let go a short time later, apparently unharmed. At the time of their arrests, the three suspects – a man, woman, and 17-year-old boy – told investigators that Quiroga owed them money.
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg
Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death
An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
City of Mercedes swears in new police chief
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today. Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city. Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and […]
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Brownsville man located
UPDATE: Brownsville Police report that Eusebio Gonzalez has been located and has been reunited with his family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive. According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez […]
McAllen police investigates homicide
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
Pharr police chief sets out to improve police relations with migrants
Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey was named co-chair of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force on Tuesday. Harvey says he wants immigrants to trust his officers when reporting a crime, saying that some incidents go unreported out of fear of deportation. “The one thing I can tell you as a...
