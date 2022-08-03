ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick Health to screen for concealed weapons

By Angela Roberts
 3 days ago
Frederick Health has added screening technology to the entrances of the hospital’s emergency room and main lobby to detect concealed weapons.

The health system will start using the technology at the entrance to the expanded emergency room on Aug. 8 and will start using the technology at the main lobby’s entrance soon after that, said David Cornelius, director of public safety, emergency management and communications for Frederick Health.

